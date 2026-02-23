Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Lumen Expands APAC Cybersecurity with Palo Alto

February 23, 2026 | 11:15
(0) user say
The infrastructure provider partnered with the security platform to enhance cybersecurity service offerings across Asia-Pacific markets.
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 February 2026 - Lumen Technologies has achieved the Palo Alto Networks NextWave Cortex XSIAM Select Specialisation Status in Singapore. This specialisation recognises partners who have demonstrated expertise in deploying and managing Cortex XSIAM, enabling them to help customers transform their security operations centres (SOCs).

Lumen's Advanced MDR offering delivers comprehensive, AI-powered threat detection and response across cloud, on-premises, identity, and OT environments – helping customers gain full-spectrum visibility and control over their security operations. Built on Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSIAM platform, which unifies XDR, SOAR, ASM, and SIEM capabilities, the solution simplifies SOC workflows, eliminates console switching, and accelerates incident response through automation and advanced analytics. This platform-centric approach not only improves detection accuracy but also reduces operational complexity and licensing overhead.

As a Select Partner, Lumen supports seamless deployment of Cortex XSIAM, empowering customers to transform their security posture with confidence. Customers benefit from continuous threat hunting, tailored playbooks, and asset discovery powered by Lumen's SOC analysts and Black Lotus Lab. With deep regional expertise, a strategic global network of SOCs, and a customer-first success model, Lumen ensures proactive defence against evolving threats.

Lumen has also recently been recognised in the Major Players Category in the IDC MarketScape: Asia/Pacific (excluding Japan) Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Services 2025 Vendor Assessment[1]. Lumen believes this recognition further validates its leadership in delivering scalable, outcome-driven security solutions.

"Our Advanced MDR offering is designed to give customers clarity and control in the face of growing cyber complexity. Partnering with Palo Alto Networks allows us to deliver a unified, intelligence-driven platform that not only strengthens security operations but also aligns with our customers' business goals. This specialisation validates our ability to deliver trusted, outcome-focused cybersecurity, backed by deep regional expertise and a commitment to proactive protection," said Ignatius Wong, Senior Director, Managed & Professional Services, APAC at Lumen Technologies.

Michelle Saw, Vice President, GTM Shared Services and Ecosystems, Asia-Pacific and Japan at Palo Alto Networks, said, "Lumen's achievement is a significant milestone that reinforces our commitment to a partner ecosystem focused on delivering world-class security outcomes in APAC. In today's complex threat landscape, customers need the power of a unified, AI-driven platform like Cortex XSIAM, combined with the deep regional expertise and managed services of a trusted partner like Lumen. We are proud to collaborate with Lumen to empower businesses across the region to transform their security posture and confidently face the next generation of cyber threats."

https://ir.lumen.com/news/news-details/2025/Lumen-Technologies-expands-APAC-cybersecurity-capabilities-in-collaboration-with-Palo-Alto-Networks--2025-CS7q8Ldt6S/default.aspx
[1] IDC MarketScape: Asia/Pacific (excluding Japan) Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Services 2025 Vendor Assessment, doc #AP52998725, September 2025.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Lumen Technologies

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Lumen APAC Cybersecurity Palo Alto

Related Contents

Proofpoint Partners Concentrix on APAC Cybersecurity

Proofpoint Partners Concentrix on APAC Cybersecurity

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Documentary Features American Martial Artist in China

Documentary Features American Martial Artist in China

Lee Kum Kee Sponsors Chinese New Year Festival

Lee Kum Kee Sponsors Chinese New Year Festival

Study Shows AI Skills Gap in Singapore, Malaysia

Study Shows AI Skills Gap in Singapore, Malaysia

Asia Coach Launches E-Commerce Course with Francisco Ho

Asia Coach Launches E-Commerce Course with Francisco Ho

CaoCao Robotaxi Fleet Reaches 100 Vehicles

CaoCao Robotaxi Fleet Reaches 100 Vehicles

Siam Paragon Launches Major CNY Celebration

Siam Paragon Launches Major CNY Celebration

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Documentary Features American Martial Artist in China

Documentary Features American Martial Artist in China

Lee Kum Kee Sponsors Chinese New Year Festival

Lee Kum Kee Sponsors Chinese New Year Festival

Study Shows AI Skills Gap in Singapore, Malaysia

Study Shows AI Skills Gap in Singapore, Malaysia

Asia Coach Launches E-Commerce Course with Francisco Ho

Asia Coach Launches E-Commerce Course with Francisco Ho

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020