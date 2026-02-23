Lumen Expands APAC Cybersecurity with Palo Alto

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 February 2026 - Lumen Technologies has achieved the Palo Alto Networks NextWave Cortex XSIAM Select Specialisation Status in Singapore. This specialisation recognises partners who have demonstrated expertise in deploying and managing Cortex XSIAM, enabling them to help customers transform their security operations centres (SOCs).Lumen's Advanced MDR offering delivers comprehensive, AI-powered threat detection and response across cloud, on-premises, identity, and OT environments – helping customers gain full-spectrum visibility and control over their security operations. Built on Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSIAM platform, which unifies XDR, SOAR, ASM, and SIEM capabilities, the solution simplifies SOC workflows, eliminates console switching, and accelerates incident response through automation and advanced analytics. This platform-centric approach not only improves detection accuracy but also reduces operational complexity and licensing overhead.As a Select Partner, Lumen supports seamless deployment of Cortex XSIAM, empowering customers to transform their security posture with confidence. Customers benefit from continuous threat hunting, tailored playbooks, and asset discovery powered by Lumen's SOC analysts and Black Lotus Lab. With deep regional expertise, a strategic global network of SOCs, and a customer-first success model, Lumen ensures proactive defence against evolving threats.Lumen has also recently been recognised in the Major Players Category in the IDC MarketScape: Asia/Pacific (excluding Japan) Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Services 2025 Vendor Assessment[1]. Lumen believes this recognition further validates its leadership in delivering scalable, outcome-driven security solutions."Our Advanced MDR offering is designed to give customers clarity and control in the face of growing cyber complexity. Partnering with Palo Alto Networks allows us to deliver a unified, intelligence-driven platform that not only strengthens security operations but also aligns with our customers' business goals. This specialisation validates our ability to deliver trusted, outcome-focused cybersecurity, backed by deep regional expertise and a commitment to proactive protection," said Ignatius Wong, Senior Director, Managed & Professional Services, APAC at Lumen Technologies.Michelle Saw, Vice President, GTM Shared Services and Ecosystems, Asia-Pacific and Japan at Palo Alto Networks, said, "Lumen's achievement is a significant milestone that reinforces our commitment to a partner ecosystem focused on delivering world-class security outcomes in APAC. In today's complex threat landscape, customers need the power of a unified, AI-driven platform like Cortex XSIAM, combined with the deep regional expertise and managed services of a trusted partner like Lumen. We are proud to collaborate with Lumen to empower businesses across the region to transform their security posture and confidently face the next generation of cyber threats."https://ir.lumen.com/news/news-details/2025/Lumen-Technologies-expands-APAC-cybersecurity-capabilities-in-collaboration-with-Palo-Alto-Networks--2025-CS7q8Ldt6S/default.aspx[1] IDC MarketScape: Asia/Pacific (excluding Japan) Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Services 2025 Vendor Assessment, doc #AP52998725, September 2025.

