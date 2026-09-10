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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

YYForce launches AI drone inspection system for Singapore real estate sector

September 10, 2026 | 10:20
(0) user say
YYForce established a 70:30 joint venture with Integral Cleaning to deploy drone and AI facade inspection technology across Singapore commercial real estate, automating exterior facility maintenance.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YYForce Inc. (NASDAQ: YFOR) ("YYForce" or the "Company"), an AI-enabled workforce management platform and integrated facility management (IFM) provider operating across Asia and beyond, announced the incorporation of Facadevision AI Pte. Ltd. ("Facadevision AI"), a Singapore-incorporated joint venture company established to strengthen YYForce's in-house IFM capabilities, adding drone-enabled facade inspection and cleaning to YYForce's service portfolio.

YYForce holds a 70% interest in Facadevision AI, with the remaining 30% held by Integral Cleaning Pte. Ltd. ("Integral"), a Singapore cleaning services provider with which the Company has collaborated on previous projects. Integral is expected to bring extensive operational expertise and established commercial networks within Singapore's specialized facade maintenance sector.

Facade maintenance in Singapore has traditionally relied on rope access and suspended gondolas, a labor-intensive, weather-dependent method that carries inherent work-at-height risk. Facadevision AI plans to deploy an enterprise-grade drone system for exterior cleaning and inspection, paired with AI-assisted image analysis to detect defects such as cracking, spalling, sealant failure, and water ingress across building envelopes. The approach is designed to reduce the number of personnel working at height, shorten project turnaround times, and give building owners a documented, data-backed record of facade condition to support periodic inspection requirements and seamlessly integrate with broader building management and compliance systems.

"We believe facade work is one of the last areas of the IFM industry still done largely the way it was done thirty years ago," said Mike Fu, CEO of YYForce. "Replacing ropes and gondolas with drones and AI will take skilled workers out of harm's way and put them behind better tools. We're excited to bring our clients the safer, smarter option they've been asking for, and expect to build Facadevision AI into a high-margin growth driver for our IFM business."

Facadevision AI will initially serve commercial buildings in Singapore, with commercial deployment slated to commence in Q3 2026, and the intention of extending into industrial and residential properties as the operation matures. The venture is expected to complement YYForce's existing IFM capabilities and open access to inspection and technical assessment work adjacent to YYForce's current service offerings.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company bases these forward-looking statements on its expectations and projections about future events, which the Company derives from the information currently available to it. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and the forward-looking events discussed in this press release may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about the Company and a number of factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition and results of operations, including the introduction of new products and services, expected changes in the Company's revenues, costs and expenditures, anticipated customer growth, and demand for and market acceptance of the Company's products and services; and industry, market and regulatory conditions, including competition, government policies and regulations affecting the Company's industry, and other factors that may affect the Company's financial condition, liquidity and results of operations. For a more detailed discussion of risk factors, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual report on Form 20-F, as amended.

By PR Newswire

YYForce Inc.

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YYForce AI drone inspection system Singapore real estate sector

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