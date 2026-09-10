YYForce launches AI drone inspection system for Singapore real estate sector

SINGAPORE, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YYForce Inc. (NASDAQ: YFOR) ("YYForce" or the "Company"), an AI-enabled workforce management platform and integrated facility management (IFM) provider operating across Asia and beyond, announced the incorporation of Facadevision AI Pte. Ltd. ("Facadevision AI"), a Singapore-incorporated joint venture company established to strengthen YYForce's in-house IFM capabilities, adding drone-enabled facade inspection and cleaning to YYForce's service portfolio.

YYForce holds a 70% interest in Facadevision AI, with the remaining 30% held by Integral Cleaning Pte. Ltd. ("Integral"), a Singapore cleaning services provider with which the Company has collaborated on previous projects. Integral is expected to bring extensive operational expertise and established commercial networks within Singapore's specialized facade maintenance sector.

Facade maintenance in Singapore has traditionally relied on rope access and suspended gondolas, a labor-intensive, weather-dependent method that carries inherent work-at-height risk. Facadevision AI plans to deploy an enterprise-grade drone system for exterior cleaning and inspection, paired with AI-assisted image analysis to detect defects such as cracking, spalling, sealant failure, and water ingress across building envelopes. The approach is designed to reduce the number of personnel working at height, shorten project turnaround times, and give building owners a documented, data-backed record of facade condition to support periodic inspection requirements and seamlessly integrate with broader building management and compliance systems.

"We believe facade work is one of the last areas of the IFM industry still done largely the way it was done thirty years ago," said Mike Fu, CEO of YYForce. "Replacing ropes and gondolas with drones and AI will take skilled workers out of harm's way and put them behind better tools. We're excited to bring our clients the safer, smarter option they've been asking for, and expect to build Facadevision AI into a high-margin growth driver for our IFM business."

Facadevision AI will initially serve commercial buildings in Singapore, with commercial deployment slated to commence in Q3 2026, and the intention of extending into industrial and residential properties as the operation matures. The venture is expected to complement YYForce's existing IFM capabilities and open access to inspection and technical assessment work adjacent to YYForce's current service offerings.

Forward-Looking Statement

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