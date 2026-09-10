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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

CDF Corporation launches Squiz system cutting product waste by 96 percent

September 10, 2026 | 10:07
(0) user say
CDF Corporation launched the automated Squiz system in North America, reducing liquid product waste in intermediate bulk container liners by up to 96 percent during manufacturer trials.

PLYMOUTH, Mass., Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CDF Corporation, a manufacturer of flexible liners for industrial containers, today announced the North American launch of the Squiz® System, an automated liner evacuation system for intermediate bulk containers (IBCs). The system addresses a recurring and largely unmeasured source of product loss in liquid manufacturing: residual product retained inside the liner when an IBC is emptied.

For manufacturers of thick, slow-moving products that cling to the liner rather than dispensing completely, conventional pumping leaves product behind in every container. Across multiple container cycles per year, this residual product represents a measurable and recurring financial loss. With the Squiz System, an average of 0.1 to 0.2 percent of product remains after dispense. In manufacturer trials on thick cosmetic creams, product waste per liner fell by up to 96 percent.

At the core of the Squiz System is a controlled winding action: the machine winds the liner from the top down during dispense, in sync with the plant's pump, moving product toward the dispense valve. A reinforced form-fit liner withstands the mechanical load of winding.

"We are very pleased to be offering this unique solution that maximizes the emptying of viscous products. It not only saves the company money but it plays a big role in the overall goal of reducing waste that we all, as environmental custodians, are striving for," said Joe Sullivan, President and CEO of CDF Corporation.

How it works

Winds the IBC liner from the top down during dispense, in sync with a pump and a standard plant compressed-air connection on a dedicated line.

No operator intervention during dispense; automatic pressure cutoffs and an emergency stop are engineered in.

Mobile design: mounted on a stainless-steel frame with locking casters, the unit moves between production lines with no fixed installation and no electrical connection.

Developed in Europe, exclusive to CDF in North America

The Squiz System was developed by Liquidpack S.L. of Onda, Spain, where the system has been deployed across European manufacturing operations. CDF brings the system to the North American market together with its engineered form-fit liner, backed by CDF's Plymouth, Massachusetts manufacturing and support operations.

Live demonstrations at PACK EXPO International

CDF will run live Squiz System demonstrations at PACK EXPO International, October 18 to 21 at McCormick Place, Chicago, booth LU-6806 in the Reusable Packaging Pavilion. The Squiz System will be set up in the booth to demonstrate how the mechanism moves contents toward the dispense valve. Attendees can also estimate the cost of residual product loss in their own operations using CDF's Cost of Dispensing Calculator.

Manufacturers seeking to quantify residual product loss in their operations can request a technical review and on-site evaluation here.

Learn more at cdf1.com.

By PR Newswire

CDF Corporation

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TagTag:
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