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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietcap signs $170 million syndicated loan facility

June 19, 2026 | 10:51
(0) user say
Vietcap Securities has signed a $170 million syndicated loan agreement with a greenshoe option allowing the facility to be increased to up to $370 million – an option that permits the underwriters to sell additional shares to meet strong investor demand.
Vietcap signs $170 million syndicated loan facility

The agreement, announced on June 18, was arranged and committed by a group of banks including Maybank Securities Pte. Ltd., Bank of China (Hong Kong), CTBC Bank Co., Ltd. Singapore Branch, Cathay United Bank Co., Ltd., First Commercial Bank Offshore Banking Branch, Hua Nan Commercial Bank Offshore Banking Branch, KGI Bank Co., Ltd., and Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank Co., Ltd.

This transaction marks another significant milestone in Vietcap’s ongoing strategy to diversify funding sources and strengthen access to international capital markets. It also represents Vietcap’s largest financing to date, featuring the highest number of mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners.

The participation of leading regional financial institutions reflects continued confidence in Vietcap’s financial strength, governance standards, and growth prospects. By securing access to a substantial pool of foreign capital at a competitive cost, Vietcap is well positioned to enhance its business operations, expand its capital base, and deliver value to its clients and shareholders.

Since 2020, Vietcap has diversified its funding sources through offshore loan facilities. Last November, the firm secured a $120 million unsecured syndicated loan with a greenshoe option to increase it by up to $130 million. That transaction was arranged by a group of banks including Maybank Securities Pte. Ltd., Maybank International Labuan Branch, CTBC Bank Co., Ltd. Singapore Branch, Cathay United Bank Co., Ltd., Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank Co., Ltd., Taishin International Bank Co., Ltd. Singapore Branch, and Union Bank of Taiwan Co. Ltd.

In July 2025, Vietcap also obtained $41.6 million unsecured club loan arranged by CTBC Bank Co., Ltd., Cathay United Bank Co., Ltd., Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank Co., Ltd., First Commercial Bank Co., Ltd., Offshore Banking Branch, and Union Bank of Taiwan.

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By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
Vietcap Maybank Securities Pte. Ltd. Bank of China (Hong Kong) Cathay United Bank Co. First Commercial Bank Hua Nan Commercial Bank KGI Bank Co. syndicated loan

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