LiberNovo Launches Enduring Support Service

HONG KONG, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Valentine's Day, LiberNovo is offering an alternative to gifting chocolates and flowers. Instead of fleeting gestures, LiberNovo is spotlighting something designed to last: enduring support and better comfort, delivered through an innovative Dynamic Ergonomic design.

The LiberNovo Omni, LiberNovo's wildly popular ergonomic chair, is now available in a new Moss Green color palette. The launch aligns with Valentine's Day across the US, Canada, and Europe, positioning comfort, care, and long-term well-being as a more modern expression of love.

Real Support Doesn't Ghost You After V-Day

The LiberNovo Omni doesn't just hold you—it understands you. While traditional chairs force you to fight with levers and knobs to find a moment of relief, the LiberNovo Omni's dynamic design acts as your postures better half. Every part of the chair adjusts in sync as you alternate positions, keeping your comfort and support right where you expect them to be. No ghosting.

Enduring Comfort & Support

Valentine's gifts often feel meaningful at first, then fade. LiberNovo's idea of care is simpler. Real support shows up every day.

The LiberNovo Omni is designed for long-term stability, not short-lived romance. Built for adaptability and durability, it delivers consistent comfort across work, rest, and everything in between.

The Bionic FlexFit Backrest follows the natural shape of the spine through an intricate system of 16 articulated joints and 8 pressure-relief panels. These allow the chair to maintain continuous contact as your posture changes, shifting with you rather than against you. Instead of forcing you to fit its expectations, the LiberNovo Omni is designed to support every curve—just as it is.

Moss Green: Bringing Calm into the Workspace

The introduction of the Moss Green LiberNovo Omni adds a new visual dimension to the product line. Inspired by natural environments, Moss Green reflects LiberNovo's growing focus on natural design principles.

The color is intended to soften the visual tone of workspaces, bringing a sense of calm and balance into home offices and shared living areas. Subtle and understated, Moss Green integrates easily into modern interiors while reinforcing the idea that ergonomic furniture can feel warm rather than clinical.

Designed for Shared Spaces

One of the defining characteristics of the LiberNovo Omni is its ability to adapt between people. It responds in real-time to different body types and sitting styles, making it perfect for shared home offices.

Instead of wrestling with complex presets, finding your fit is intuitive. When a new person sits down, it takes less than a minute to recalibrate. A quick adjustment of the integrated lumbar controls on the armrest, the 4D armrest height and width, and the seat elevation is all it takes to find your fit. It's professional-grade support that doesn't require a manual to share.

"No Strings Attached": A Risk-Free Commitment

A commitment to your physical health shouldn't be a leap of faith. LiberNovo is introducing a "No Strings Attached" 30-day free trial (including return shipping) across the US, Canada, and Europe. If you don't fall in love with your LiberNovo Omni within a month—no hard feelings.

Valentine's Global Launch Offers (Feb 01–Feb 14)

LiberNovo is framing this launch as an open invitation to rethink daily comfort. It's less about a closing window and more about opening a door to a workspace that works with you—like a partner who actually listens.

United States: Moss Green Omni for $829 (was $1,099). First 1,000 orders over $800 get a "Comfort Gift Set" (silk mask, tote, StepSync mat). 0% APR via Klarna.

Canada: CA$1,258 (was CA$1,814). First 500 orders over CA$1,200 receive the gift set. 0% APR via Afterpay.

Share the Love: Share your referral link for a 2% cash rebate for both you and a friend.

Learn more at: libernovo.com