Cancer Groups Collaborate on Vietnam Women's Health

February 02, 2026 | 15:14
International oncology organisations joined forces to address specific healthcare needs of Vietnamese women facing cancer diagnoses, coordinating support and treatment resources.

HANOI, Vietnam, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®)—an alliance of leading cancer centers in the United States—is marking a major milestone in work to improve outcomes for people with cancer across Vietnam, in collaboration with the Vietnam National Cancer Hospital (K Hospital). The organizations have now published NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) Adaptations for Vietnam for both breast and ovarian cancers, marking their commitment to address high-incidence cancers for women in Vietnam, enhance overall quality of care, and strengthen Vietnam's role in the region.

International Adaptations of the NCCN Guidelines®—which are customized for regional practice patterns, regulatory status, and health care technologies—are available for free at NCCN.org/global or via the Virtual Library of NCCN Guidelines App.

"We continuously strive to access, update, and apply the most advanced medical progress worldwide to provide optimal diagnostic and treatment quality for cancer patients in Vietnam," said Prof. Le Van Quang, MD, PhD, Director, Vietnam National Cancer Hospital and Chair of the NCCN Guidelines for Vietnam Panel for Ovarian Cancer. "The collaboration with NCCN carries profound significance. NCCN Guidelines embody internationally-recognized standards grounded in the most up-to-date scientific evidence. The joint effort to develop, adapt, and localize these guidelines in Vietnam represents an important step toward harmonizing cancer treatment practices with global standards. We believe that the strategic agreement between K Hospital and NCCN will continue to expand, creating a solid foundation for training, research, and improving the quality of cancer care in Vietnam."

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in Vietnam, representing approximately one in every seven new cancer cases in 20221. Globally, one in three women diagnosed with breast cancer is under 50 years old, but in Southeast Asia, almost half of all women diagnosed with breast cancer are below this threshold2.

NCCN and K Hospital first signed a memo of understanding in 2023, when they embarked on a successful pilot program to adapt and publish evidence-based, expert-consensus-driven guidelines for lung cancer based on the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer and tailored for patients in Vietnam. They subsequently added liver cancer, with the new guidelines for breast and ovarian cancers bringing the total to four adaptations. Additional resources for colorectal, stomach, and other cancers are coming soon.

During the adaptation process, local panel members for the NCCN Guidelines for Vietnam for Ovarian Cancer contributed essential information on addressing the treatment of ovarian cancer during pregnancy.

"Although uncommon, ovarian cancer during pregnancy requires complex decision-making with a high potential for adverse maternal and fetal outcomes if management is not standardized," explained Dr. Quang. "This added algorithm provides explicit criteria for surgical management, chemotherapy indications and timing, and coordinated maternal-fetal monitoring."

"The feedback we get from international experts helps us to improve care in the United States as well," said Crystal S. Denlinger, MD, CEO, NCCN. "We are proud to exchange knowledge that drives research, training, and education for cancer care worldwide. These regionally-adapted guidelines can serve as the basis for a National Cancer Control Plan (NCCP) and provide a foundation for future work to improve cancer treatment and build capacity in Vietnam and globally."

There are currently nearly 100 global adaptations of NCCN Guidelines available across Asia, Africa, Europe, and South America. NCCN resources have also been translated into more than 70 languages. Visit NCCN.org/global for more information on ongoing collaborations and how they elevate cancer care worldwide.

By PR Newswire

National Comprehensive Cancer Network

TagTag:
cancer Vietnam Women



