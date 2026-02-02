Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Canadian Mint Honours Adinkra Symbols on Silver Coins

February 02, 2026 | 15:39
(0) user say
The Royal Canadian Mint issued a commemorative series celebrating West African Adinkra symbols as part of its Black History recognition programme.

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Black History Month is celebrated nationwide, the Royal Canadian Mint's 2026 $20 Fine Silver Coin – Commemorating Black History: Adinkra Symbols pays homage to the rich ancestral heritage of Ghana's Akan people. Their visual iconography expressing values, proverbs, and historical wisdom has strongly influenced West African culture and holds profound meaning for many Black Canadians. Symbols representing respect, peace, and community merge with Canadian icons on an inspiring 99.99% pure silver collector coin available as of today.

"It is important to the Royal Canadian Mint that our coins help tell a more complete story of Canada by touching on diverse themes that highlight the experiences and cultural heritage of the many people who call Canada home," said Simon Kamel, Interim President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint. "As the Mint continues to support the celebration of Black History Month through specially designed collector coins, we are delighted to celebrate the West African roots of many Black Canadians by showcasing the art and spirituality of Adinkra symbols."

The coin's reverse design by Canadian artist Kwame Delfish features three concentric rings of traditional Adinkra motifs encircling a central maple leaf representing Canada. The innermost ring consists of a repeating vertical pairing of two Mpatapo symbols, the peace knot of reconciliation. The second ring features a repeating sequence of Adinkra symbols representing the divinity of Mother Earth, unity in diversity, and the Mekyia Wo symbol of respect and greeting. The outermost ring is anchored at the cardinal points by the maple leaf atop two Mpatapo symbols, echoing the innermost layer, while each quadrant displays symbols representing unity and human relations. The obverse features a maple leaf pattern and the effigy of His Majesty King Charles III by Canadian artist Steven Rosati.

"As an artist of Caribbean descent, I am deeply connected to the Adinkra symbols and the ancestral wisdom they carry from West Africa. Each symbol speaks to values of strength, unity, and purpose that continue to guide our communities today," said coin designer Kwame Delfish. "Initially, I envisioned this design in a square arrangement to pay homage to the Adinkra cloth from which these symbols derived. However, as the design evolved, it became clear the circular arrangement would mirror the continuity of culture, connection, and collective resilience."

Limited to a mintage of 5,000 coins worldwide, the 2026 $20 Fine Silver Coin - Commemorating Black History: Adinkra Symbols retails for $199.95. This new collectible may be ordered by contacting the Mint at 1-800-267–1871 in Canada, 1-800-268–6468 in the US, or at www.mint.ca. It will also be available at the Royal Canadian Mint's boutiques in Ottawa and Winnipeg, at participating Canada Post outlets, and through the Mint's global network of dealers and distributors.

By PR Newswire

Royal Canadian Mint (RCM)

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Adinkra Symbols Royal Canadian Mint

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Hankook Tyres Perform at Miami E-Prix

Hankook Tyres Perform at Miami E-Prix

CreateAI Unveils Heroes of Jin Yong Trailer

CreateAI Unveils Heroes of Jin Yong Trailer

Leadde Debuts AI Business Video Platform

Leadde Debuts AI Business Video Platform

LiberNovo Launches Enduring Support Service

LiberNovo Launches Enduring Support Service

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Cai Mep Ha Port project wins approval with $1.95bn investment

Cai Mep Ha Port project wins approval with $1.95bn investment

CPA Australia Presents Four-Pillar Budget Recommendations

CPA Australia Presents Four-Pillar Budget Recommendations

Repositioning Vietnam in Asia’s manufacturing race

Repositioning Vietnam in Asia’s manufacturing race

Hankook Tyres Perform at Miami E-Prix

Hankook Tyres Perform at Miami E-Prix

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020