Hankook Tyres Perform at Miami E-Prix

MIAMI, Feb. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 Miami E-Prix delivered another electric chapter in Formula E's U.S. story on Saturday evening, as Round 3 of Season 12 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship was staged on a bespoke Formula E configuration at the Miami International Autodrome. As the championship's exclusive tire partner, Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd. (hereafter Hankook), a leading global tire company of Hankook & Company Group (Chairman Hyunbum Cho), supported the field as Formula E competed at the venue on a bespoke layout that presented fresh technical demands and a renewed sense of intensity to the Miami race weekend.

Round 3 unfolded under wet conditions for the first time in the history of the Miami E-Prix, creating an unpredictable and closely fought contest. After five laps run behind the Safety Car, strategic battles intensified as teams adapted to changing grip levels and race dynamics. In the end, Mitch Evans of Jaguar TCS Racing claimed victory, joining the fight for the Season 12 Drivers' Championship.

The circuit's temporary-style nature—integrated into stadium infrastructure and surrounding paved areas—produced non-uniform grip characteristics, particularly through heavy braking zones and high-load direction changes. As rubber was laid down over the race distance, teams were required to adapt continuously to shifting surface conditions, balancing traction and temperature control through repeated acceleration and deceleration phases.

Throughout the 2026 Miami E-Prix, Hankook supplied all teams with its race-proven iON Race, delivering stable performance across a wide operating window as track conditions evolved. With minimal historical reference on the configuration, the iON Race's predictable warm-up behavior, controlled thermal characteristics, and consistent grip supported both qualifying execution and race-long efficiency, enabling teams to adjust strategy without compromising balance or control.

"Miami was a strong example of how important predictable tire behavior is on a newly introduced Formula E layout at an iconic venue," said Manfred Sandbichler, Senior Director of Hankook Motorsport. "As grip levels evolved throughout the weekend, the iON Race delivered the stability and consistency required to support competitive racing under changing conditions," he added.

Beyond the on-track action, the Miami E-Prix delivered Formula E's signature fan-focused experience, with live entertainment, simulator activities in the Gaming Arena, and local food and drink offerings creating an all-day festival atmosphere around the circuit. Hankook also operated a dedicated Hankook Fan Village, offering fans hands-on access to the iON Race road tire lineup and interactive sessions highlighting Hankook's EV tire technology and brand philosophy.

Formula E continues its early-season momentum in Season 12. At the same time, insights gained from racing on Miami's newly configured circuit further contribute to Hankook's ongoing development of its iON EV tire portfolio.

With Round 3 complete in Miami, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship now looks ahead to its next stop, as Season 12 continues in Saudi Arabia with the Jeddah E-Prix. Set to take place on the fast and flowing Jeddah Corniche Circuit, the upcoming round will present a contrasting challenge, combining high-speed sections with technical corners along the Red Sea coastline. As the championship moves into another demanding phase of the calendar, teams and drivers will once again be tested on efficiency, consistency, and strategic execution under evolving race conditions.