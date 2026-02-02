Corporate

DXC Appoints Rob Le Busque Regional Leader

February 02, 2026 | 15:35
(0) user say
The technology services company selected Le Busque to oversee Asia-Pacific and Japan operations, leading the region's business development.

ASHBURN, Va., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner, today announced the appointment of Rob Le Busque as President of Asia Pacific & Japan (APJ), effective immediately. Le Busque will report to T.R. Newcomb, Chief Revenue Officer.

In his new role, Le Busque will be responsible for shaping DXC's APJ growth strategy, strengthening executive client relationships, and driving go-to-market execution and sales excellence across the region. He will align teams around priority industries and strategic accounts while leading complex, multi-year engagements that expand new and existing client partnerships to drive profitable growth.

"Rob brings a powerful combination of regional expertise, commercial leadership, and deep commitment to customers," said T.R. Newcomb, Chief Revenue Officer at DXC. "From leading large, diverse markets to building trusted relationships with some of the region's most influential organizations, he has consistently delivered growth and results at scale. His understanding of the APJ market and his ability to connect strategy, sales, and execution make him the right leader to accelerate our momentum and help customers modernize and operationalize AI with confidence."

Most recently, Le Busque served as Asia Pacific Regional Vice President at Verizon Business, the enterprise services and solutions division of Verizon Communications. During his tenure, he drove sustained growth across consulting, managed services, and cybersecurity while building trusted relationships with many of the region's largest public and private sector organizations.

Le Busque brings deep expertise in large-scale digital initiatives and cybersecurity, with a strong track record of delivering strategic outcomes and leading diverse, high-performing international teams. He also served on the board of the American Chamber of Commerce Australia and is a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors (MAICD).

Learn more on dxc.com.

By PR Newswire

DXC Technology Company

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
DXC Rob Le Busque

