Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

CreateAI Unveils Heroes of Jin Yong Trailer

February 02, 2026 | 15:50
(0) user say
The game developer released initial gameplay footage from its wuxia title based on Jin Yong's martial arts novels, targeting international players.

SAN DIEGO and BEIJING, Feb. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CreateAI (OTC: TSPH) today released the first gameplay trailer for Heroes of Jin Yong, an upcoming 3A open-world role-playing game based on the legendary works of Jin Yong. Featuring real in-game footage, the trailer offers an early look at the title's main characters, combat system, environment, and cinematic presentation.

More than a game reveal, the release reflects the company's broader ambition to bring wuxia — one of the most influential forms of Chinese cultural — to a global audience through interactive entertainment. Long regarded in China as a shared cultural memory, wuxia centers on universal themes such as courage, justice, responsibility, and perseverance — values that transcend language and borders.

The gameplay trailer showcases fluid, close-range martial arts combat with mechanics including dodging, blocking, and counterattacks, alongside encounters with iconic characters from Jin Yong's novels. The game draws narrative elements from The Legend of the Condor Heroes, The Smiling, Proud Wanderer, and The Heaven Sword and Dragon Saber, weaving them into a single, interconnected open world.

To ground the experience in authenticity, the development team conducted extensive field research across China, digitally recreating more than 100 real-world landscapes and historical landmarks. Production is supported by the company's 2,000 sqm in-house state-of-the-art motion capture studio, where performances are captured to enhance combat realism, character movement, and cinematography.

The project has also drawn attention from veteran industry figures. At a recent closed-door showcase in Beijing, Koji Igarashi, one of the world's most influential game producers known for Castlevania and Bloodstained, praised the project's progress and expressed interest in its potential to introduce wuxia storytelling to players worldwide.

Music for Heroes of Jin Yong is being composed by Cai Zhizhan, who previously created the complete soundtrack for the 1996 Heroes of Jin Yong game, reconnecting the new title with a generation of players that grew up with the original title.

"I grew up loving Jin Yong's stories," said Chen Mo, co-founder and executive producer. "The idea of standing up for what's right, helping others, and carrying responsibility — that's something a lot of Chinese people grow up with. For us, making this game is about letting wuxia feel alive again, and sharing it with players around the world."

Heroes of Jin Yong represents CreateAI's long-term commitment to adapting top Chinese IP for international audiences, using video games and anime as mediums to carry cultural stories beyond borders. The company plans to share further development updates as production continues.

Watch the Heroes of Jin Yong gameplay trailer here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DSiDsglrGKk

By PR Newswire

CreateAI Holdings Inc

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
CreateAI Heroes of Jin Yong

Related Contents

CreateAI Brings AI Marvels and Wuxia Legends to ChinaJoy 2025

CreateAI Brings AI Marvels and Wuxia Legends to ChinaJoy 2025

CreateAI Unveils Animon.ai Studio for Custom Anime Creation

CreateAI Unveils Animon.ai Studio for Custom Anime Creation

CreateAI earns global acclaim with ICCV 2025 paper acceptance

CreateAI earns global acclaim with ICCV 2025 paper acceptance

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Hankook Tyres Perform at Miami E-Prix

Hankook Tyres Perform at Miami E-Prix

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Cai Mep Ha Port project wins approval with $1.95bn investment

Cai Mep Ha Port project wins approval with $1.95bn investment

CPA Australia Presents Four-Pillar Budget Recommendations

CPA Australia Presents Four-Pillar Budget Recommendations

Repositioning Vietnam in Asia’s manufacturing race

Repositioning Vietnam in Asia’s manufacturing race

Hankook Tyres Perform at Miami E-Prix

Hankook Tyres Perform at Miami E-Prix

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020