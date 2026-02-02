Hyundai Capital Partners with CEFC on EVs

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Capital Services today announced that its Australian subsidiary, Hyundai Capital Australia Pty Ltd (HCAU), is working with the Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC) to support broader adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) through discounted finance offerings for eligible customers.

Under the agreement signed with the CEFC on 11 December 2025, Hyundai Capital Australia has launched a new Electric Vehicle Finance Discount Program. The program, launched on 23 January 2026, provides approved customers with a discount off their standard personalised finance interest rate with HCAU on eligible new and demonstrator EVs from the Hyundai and Kia ranges. To qualify, vehicles must have a retail price of $91,387 or less including GST and demonstrator vehicles must have travelled less than 5,000km.

Interest rate discounts vary by vehicle make, with certain EV models eligible for discounts ranging from 0.5% p.a. to 1.00% p.a.. From time to time, HCAU may offer additional campaign incentives, supported by Hyundai and Kia manufacturers, on top of the EV Finance Discount. These incentives may include deposit contributions to reduce the loan amount or further reductions in finance rates, enhancing customer value during promotional periods.

The launch of this program, in collaboration with the CEFC, reflects Hyundai Capital's commitment to support access to EVs by helping make them more affordable for Australians.

"Electric vehicles are an important part of Australia's mobility future, but upfront cost can be a barrier for many customers," said Mr. Donglim Shin, Chief Executive Officer of HCAU. "Working with the CEFC allows us to offer discounted finance on eligible Hyundai Motor Group electric vehicles, making electric vehicle ownership more achievable for Australian customers."

The HCAU EV Finance Discount, supported by the CEFC, provides an additional incentive for Australians looking to make the switch to an electric vehicle. When combined with existing government initiatives, this offer may help make EV ownership more accessible.