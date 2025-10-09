Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Kunshen Wangye Salt for Peace Festival 2025: Tainan Premieres Taiwan’s Salt Culture

October 09, 2025 | 14:50
(0) user say
Salt sculptures and firework parade draw one hundred thousand visitors, giving culture blogs Taiwan salt festival keywords and visitor guide.

TAINAN, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 October 2025 - The Kunshen Wangye's Salt for Peace Festival, Taiwan's largest celebration of salt culture, will take place on November 15–16, 2025, at the Nankunshen Daitian Temple in Beimen, Tainan. Organized by the Southwest Coast National Scenic Area Headquarters, this 22nd edition carries the theme "Together in Blessings, Bringing Sunlit Happiness Home," blending culture, faith, and entertainment while inviting travelers to join the celebration.

The festival's most spectacular highlight is the awe-inspiring 108-ton Salt Mountain, transformed into a dazzling stage where music and rainbow lights weave together to create an unforgettable nighttime spectacle. On November 15, the Salt Festival Concert will feature some of Taiwan's most popular singers, lighting up the salt village sky with music and energy.

By day, the excitement continues with a vibrant local food market, family craft workshops, children's games, cultural performances, and the thrilling Moon Block Challenge, offering a total prize pool of over NT$500,000.

Visitors can also join the Six-Temple Blessing Tour, collecting stamps at historic temples to redeem exclusive souvenirs, or experience the Interactive Digital Archway, where immersive visuals bring the grandeur of the Nankunshen archway to life. This year's Peace Salt Bags, endorsed by the guardian deity Lord Zhu (Zhu Fu Qian Sui), are available in exchange for just three donated uniform invoices—combining charity with blessings to bring peace home.

The festival concludes with the heartwarming Blessing Salt Ceremony, where small mounds of consecrated salt are shared with the crowd, symbolizing the spreading of peace and happiness to every family.

The Salt for Peace Festival is more than a celebration—it bridges Taiwan's traditional salt-making heritage with modern tourism. International travelers can enjoy Tainan's finest cuisine, coastal scenery, and unique cultural traditions all in one place. Don't miss this once-a-year celebration—come and experience the captivating charm of Taiwan's salt culture!

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Southwest Coast National Scenic Area Headquarters

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Kunshen Wangye Salt Salt Festival Taiwan Taiwan Salt Culture Kunshen Wangye Festival

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

ASEAN’s Largest Japanese F&B Exhibition 2025: Thirteenth Edition Serves Fresh Trends

ASEAN’s Largest Japanese F&B Exhibition 2025: Thirteenth Edition Serves Fresh Trends

University of Vienna 2025: Breaks into THE Top 100 for First Time

University of Vienna 2025: Breaks into THE Top 100 for First Time

SBI Holdings 2025: Amar Bank Stake Boosts Indonesia Digital Banking Confidence

SBI Holdings 2025: Amar Bank Stake Boosts Indonesia Digital Banking Confidence

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Bosch BGSW Vietnam celebrates 15th anniversary

Bosch BGSW Vietnam celebrates 15th anniversary

UPM Adhesive Materials to open new terminal in northern Vietnam

UPM Adhesive Materials to open new terminal in northern Vietnam

Thai Nguyen expects boost in major foreign investment post merger

Thai Nguyen expects boost in major foreign investment post merger

Smart City Expo 2025: Greenberg, O’Neill, Ratti Headline Keynote Stage

Smart City Expo 2025: Greenberg, O’Neill, Ratti Headline Keynote Stage

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020