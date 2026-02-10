Johnson Johnson Debuts Multifocal Toric Contact Lens

SINGAPORE, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Johnson & Johnson announced the launch of two new contact lenses in Singapore – ACUVUE® OASYS MAX 1-Day MULTIFOCAL for ASTIGMATISM – the first and only daily disposable multifocal toric contact lens for people with both astigmatism and presbyopia,[1] and ACUVUE® OASYS MAX 1-Day for ASTIGMATISM. Designed to address the evolving needs of astigmatic patients, both lenses provide exceptional comfort, clarity and stability,[+],[**],[2],[3] plus crisp, clear vision at all distances and in all lighting conditions for presbyopes.[***],[3]

Astigmatism affects about 50% of the population,[4] making it one of the most common vision conditions. It is characterized by imperfections in the curvature of the eye, leading to distorted or blurred vision and visual fatigue. Presbyopia, commonly beginning in the early to mid-40s, is the gradual loss of near vision and it is estimated that up to 2.1 billion people globally will develop presbyopia by 2030 due to our ageing population.[5]

Vision changes are often shaped by more than one factor. In Singapore, studies suggest that close to 60% of adults experience astigmatism alongside presbyopia or other refractive changes,[6] highlighting the varying vision needs that may happen concurrently. These overlapping vision changes affect the quality of how we experience the demands of everyday life – from long workdays, parenting routines to night driving and social activities.

Traditionally, there has been a gap for people with astigmatism when they begin to experience presbyopia. They may have had to make compromises by either switching from daily contact lenses to reusables or layering reading glasses over their contact lenses.

"Astigmatism can cause visual discomfort and eye strain, which is particularly inconvenient for patients at night as they experience light glares, streaks or halos from head- or street-lights. Uncorrected astigmatism makes it tiring to focus for long periods of time, especially in the digital age we're in. We see an unmet need in both astigmatism and presbyopia as vision needs continue to evolve alongside the way people live, work and interact with the world," said Ashish Kohli, Vice President, Asia Pacific, Vision Care, Johnson & Johnson.

"With the launch of these two new toric contact lenses for astigmatism in Singapore, we are expanding the ACUVUE® OASYS MAX 1-Day portfolio and are pleased to offer eye care professionals the first and only complete family of daily disposable contact lenses,[###],[1] helping them meet patients' changing vision needs. This new offering underscores our commitment to delivering tailored solutions that provide all day comfort, clarity and stability for people struggling with astigmatism.[+],[**],[2],[3]

Regular eye examinations are essential to accurately diagnose vision conditions, enabling eye care professionals to recommend the right solutions while ensuring patients are properly fitted with contact lenses that best support their vision needs.

ACUVUE® OASYS MAX 1-Day MULTIFOCAL for Astigmatism

The ACUVUE® OASYS MAX 1-Day MULTIFOCAL for Astigmatism contact lens is built with the combination of four powerful proprietary technologies[7] which enable its comfort and visual results: EYELID STABILIZED Design helps the lens stay put, so vision is not distorted or blurry when you blink or move your head.[3],[7] PUPIL OPTIMIZED Design helps meet presbyopic vision needs, even as you age and your vision continues to change.[2] TearStable Technology helps keep the lens hydrated, facilitating end of day comfort.[††] [9],[10],[11] Finally, the OptiBlue Light Filter has the highest level of blue-violet light filter, with 60% blue-violet light filtering.[^[‡‡] [7],[3] It has also shown proven performance across its key claims:

95% of patients report clear vision during daily activities[§],[***],[3]

87% of patients report clear vision while driving at night[§],[***],[3]

92% of patients report comfort throughout the entire day[¶],[***],[3]

ACUVUE® OASYS MAX 1-Day for Astigmatism

Featuring a combination of three powerful proprietary technologies[4] – EYELID STABILIZED Design, TearStable Technology, and OptiBlue Light Filter – this contact lens delivers exceptional comfort, clarity and stability[+],[**],[2],[3] and has shown proven performance across its key claims:

96% of patients report stable vision[%],

Nearly 99% of patients report clear and reliable vision[+],[3]

89% of patients report all-day comfort[%],[3]

Next-Generation Innovation Tailored for the Astigmatic Eye

Both contact lenses have been developed with a patient-centric design,[*],[7],[12] enabling eye care professionals to provide more tailored solutions for astigmatic patients.

ACUVUE® OASYS MAX 1-Day lenses will now be available in spherical, toric, multifocal, and multifocal toric designs, providing coverage for 96.2% of patients' eyes.[###],[8] To learn more about the two new ACUVUE® OASYS MAX 1-Day toric contact lenses or to search for an eye care professional, visit https://www.acuvue.com/en-sg/oasys-max/