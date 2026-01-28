Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Aurastone Opens Johor Fabrication and Showroom Facilities

January 28, 2026 | 08:00
(0) user say
The stone surfaces company expanded Malaysian operations with a new manufacturing facility and design centre in Johor, strengthening regional production and customer engagement capabilities.

JOHOR BAHRU, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 January 2026 - Aurastone has officially expanded into Malaysia with the launch of its new fabrication hub and design showroom in Johor Bahru.

Aurastone Factory
Aurastone Factory

Leveraging its established base in Singapore and a strong track record across residential and commercial work, Aurastone's entry into Malaysia strengthens support for the country's vibrant design community, from architects and interior designers to homeowners.

With close to a decade of operational expertise and over 15,000 surfaces produced annually, Aurastone's Malaysia facility provides full in-house capabilities covering cutting, finishing, quality control and installation support.

A New Benchmark for Sintered Stone in Malaysia

Aurastone's launch features Mysa by Nabel, a premium sintered stone range renowned for durability, hygiene and design versatility. The collection offers a broad selection of Bold Marbled, Subtle Marbled, Speckled, Solid and Timber-inspired designs, giving designers a wide palette to work with across both contemporary and classic interior concepts.

Beyond its wide selection of marbled, subtle, timber-look and speckled designs, Aurastone also offers one of the most varied finishing suites available. Polished delivers clarity and sheen, Suede and Sheen+ introduce refined matte textures ideal for contemporary projects, and Textured Graphite brings dimensionality for high-impact surfaces.

This breadth allows architects and designers to fine-tune both aesthetic and tactile qualities, helping homeowners achieve spaces that feel intentional and well-considered.

To support design professionals, Aurastone Malaysia's new showroom will feature a curated library of 30 to 40 sintered stone slabs across bold marbled, subtle marbled, timber-look and speckled collections. This is one of the larger collections of sintered stone slabs in Johor.

Chris Goh, Marketing Director & Co-Founder, Aurastone, said:

"Aurastone's expansion into Malaysia reflects our commitment to supporting the region's growing design ambitions. With our product portfolio and a full in-house fabrication hub in Johor, we are focused on giving architects, designers and homeowners access to well-considered materials, consistent craftsmanship, and a smoother, more reliable project experience."

One-Stop Support for Architects and Interior Designers

The Johor facility will serve as a strategic hub for:

  • Custom fabrication of stone surfaces, such as sintered stone, quartz, and granite
  • Consultation support for architects, IDs and developers
  • Fast-turnaround prototyping for complex designs
  • Quality-controlled fabrication aligned with Singapore standards
  • Site measurement and installation support across Johor and Kuala Lumpur

The brand is also an authorised Malaysian dealer for several leading international surface brands, including Caesarstone, Dekton and Silestone, complementing the Mysa by Nabel range with broader material options.

EPD-Verified Environmental Performance

As part of its material selection standards, Aurastone prioritises sintered stone surfaces supported by Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) registered under The International EPD® System, including its Mysa by Nabel range.

An EPD is a third-party verified, internationally-recognised document that transparently reports a material's environmental impact across its full life cycle - from raw material sourcing and manufacturing through transport, use, and end-of-life.

Unlike self-declared sustainability claims, EPDs are developed in accordance with ISO 14025 and EN 15804 standards and independently verified by external auditors. This provides architects, interior designers, and developers with credible, standardised environmental data that can be used to support green building documentation, ESG reporting, and sustainability frameworks such as LEED and BCA Green Mark.

https://aurastone.com.my/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Aurastone Sdn Bhd

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Aurastone Johor Bahru

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Mobile Legends Expands Esports with Five-Region Structure

Mobile Legends Expands Esports with Five-Region Structure

ONYX to Manage Shama Hub Ladprao Property

ONYX to Manage Shama Hub Ladprao Property

EasySMX Debuts Budget-Friendly S10 Lite Controller

EasySMX Debuts Budget-Friendly S10 Lite Controller

CTF Life Advances Voluntary ESG Reporting

CTF Life Advances Voluntary ESG Reporting

SKG Launches Cloud Logistics Platform in Hong Kong

SKG Launches Cloud Logistics Platform in Hong Kong

YesAsia Holdings Forecasts 2025 Profit Growth

YesAsia Holdings Forecasts 2025 Profit Growth

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Nokia Partners with Blaize on Edge AI

Nokia Partners with Blaize on Edge AI

Yili Maintains Global Top 500 Brand Ranking

Yili Maintains Global Top 500 Brand Ranking

SHEIN Earns Zero Waste Certification Across 15 Sites

SHEIN Earns Zero Waste Certification Across 15 Sites

Korean League Championship Ventures Abroad

Korean League Championship Ventures Abroad

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020