Aurastone Opens Johor Fabrication and Showroom Facilities

JOHOR BAHRU, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 January 2026 - Aurastone has officially expanded into Malaysia with the launch of its new fabrication hub and design showroom in Johor Bahru.

Aurastone Factory

Leveraging its established base in Singapore and a strong track record across residential and commercial work, Aurastone's entry into Malaysia strengthens support for the country's vibrant design community, from architects and interior designers to homeowners.



With close to a decade of operational expertise and over 15,000 surfaces produced annually, Aurastone's Malaysia facility provides full in-house capabilities covering cutting, finishing, quality control and installation support.



A New Benchmark for Sintered Stone in Malaysia



Aurastone's launch features Mysa by Nabel, a premium sintered stone range renowned for durability, hygiene and design versatility. The collection offers a broad selection of Bold Marbled, Subtle Marbled, Speckled, Solid and Timber-inspired designs, giving designers a wide palette to work with across both contemporary and classic interior concepts.



Beyond its wide selection of marbled, subtle, timber-look and speckled designs, Aurastone also offers one of the most varied finishing suites available. Polished delivers clarity and sheen, Suede and Sheen+ introduce refined matte textures ideal for contemporary projects, and Textured Graphite brings dimensionality for high-impact surfaces.



This breadth allows architects and designers to fine-tune both aesthetic and tactile qualities, helping homeowners achieve spaces that feel intentional and well-considered.



To support design professionals, Aurastone Malaysia's new showroom will feature a curated library of 30 to 40 sintered stone slabs across bold marbled, subtle marbled, timber-look and speckled collections. This is one of the larger collections of sintered stone slabs in Johor.



Chris Goh, Marketing Director & Co-Founder, Aurastone, said:



"Aurastone's expansion into Malaysia reflects our commitment to supporting the region's growing design ambitions. With our product portfolio and a full in-house fabrication hub in Johor, we are focused on giving architects, designers and homeowners access to well-considered materials, consistent craftsmanship, and a smoother, more reliable project experience."



One-Stop Support for Architects and Interior Designers



The Johor facility will serve as a strategic hub for:

Custom fabrication of stone surfaces, such as sintered stone, quartz, and granite

Consultation support for architects, IDs and developers

Fast-turnaround prototyping for complex designs

Quality-controlled fabrication aligned with Singapore standards

Site measurement and installation support across Johor and Kuala Lumpur

The brand is also an authorised Malaysian dealer for several leading international surface brands, including Caesarstone, Dekton and Silestone, complementing the Mysa by Nabel range with broader material options.



EPD-Verified Environmental Performance



As part of its material selection standards, Aurastone prioritises sintered stone surfaces supported by Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) registered under The International EPD® System, including its Mysa by Nabel range.



An EPD is a third-party verified, internationally-recognised document that transparently reports a material's environmental impact across its full life cycle - from raw material sourcing and manufacturing through transport, use, and end-of-life.



Unlike self-declared sustainability claims, EPDs are developed in accordance with ISO 14025 and EN 15804 standards and independently verified by external auditors. This provides architects, interior designers, and developers with credible, standardised environmental data that can be used to support green building documentation, ESG reporting, and sustainability frameworks such as LEED and BCA Green Mark.



https://aurastone.com.my/

