Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Japan's top image consulting salon R Dresser opens first overseas branch in Hong Kong

November 17, 2025 | 16:24
(0) user say
Japan's number one image consulting salon R Dresser has opened its first overseas branch in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, bringing its signature styling services to Asian fashion-conscious professionals.

HONG KONG, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Japan's leading image consulting salon R Dresser will open its first overseas branch in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong on November 20, 2025, bringing authentic Japanese personal color, body type, and face type analysis to the city.

Since its establishment in Tokyo in 2020, R Dresser has become Japan's top image consulting brand, serving over 14,000 clients annually across six major cities. The salon helps clients discover their most flattering colors, fashion, and makeup through precise analysis and personalized advice.

Japanese-quality analysis, now in Hong Kong

Located just a one-minute walk from MTR Causeway Bay Station, R Dresser Hong Kong offers the same premium consulting experience as its Japan salons — in English, Chinese, and Japanese.

Key Services:

  • 16-type Personal Color Analysis
  • Face Type and Body Type Analysis
  • Cosmetic color testing and coordination advice
  • Pair and group consultations available
  • Aftercare follow-up sessions included
  • Service fees start from HK$1,700.

Website: https://hkg.rina-ogawa.com/

By PR Newswire

R Dresser Image Consulting Salon

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
R Dresser hong kong Image consulting salon

Related Contents

Fung Style launches Hong Kong's first immersive design projection studio

Fung Style launches Hong Kong's first immersive design projection studio

12-hour charity trail marathon set for Hong Kong peaks

12-hour charity trail marathon set for Hong Kong peaks

uFinance Tertiary Grant Portal Promises Stress-Free Tuition-Does Streamlined Loan Access Risk Normalising Student Debt?

uFinance Tertiary Grant Portal Promises Stress-Free Tuition-Does Streamlined Loan Access Risk Normalising Student Debt?

Hong Kong & Macau MICHELIN Key 2025: Peninsula to Mandarin Oriental Honoured

Hong Kong & Macau MICHELIN Key 2025: Peninsula to Mandarin Oriental Honoured

Stormy Skies Push Chubb Travel Policy Sales Up 60 Per Cent

Stormy Skies Push Chubb Travel Policy Sales Up 60 Per Cent

Hong Kong seeks to attract more Vietnamese tourists

Hong Kong seeks to attract more Vietnamese tourists

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

LG Display wins two CES 2026 Innovation Awards for world-first automotive displays

LG Display wins two CES 2026 Innovation Awards for world-first automotive displays

Bridge Alliance lights up Indonesia Malaysia Taiwan Thailand telco API markets

Bridge Alliance lights up Indonesia Malaysia Taiwan Thailand telco API markets

Ramco Systems recognised as Leader for fourth consecutive year in Everest Group APAC payroll

Ramco Systems recognised as Leader for fourth consecutive year in Everest Group APAC payroll

3rd Connexion Shenzhen Show returns this December as premier multi industry exhibition

3rd Connexion Shenzhen Show returns this December as premier multi industry exhibition

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

LG Display wins two CES 2026 Innovation Awards for world-first automotive displays

LG Display wins two CES 2026 Innovation Awards for world-first automotive displays

Bridge Alliance lights up Indonesia Malaysia Taiwan Thailand telco API markets

Bridge Alliance lights up Indonesia Malaysia Taiwan Thailand telco API markets

Ramco Systems recognised as Leader for fourth consecutive year in Everest Group APAC payroll

Ramco Systems recognised as Leader for fourth consecutive year in Everest Group APAC payroll

3rd Connexion Shenzhen Show returns this December as premier multi industry exhibition

3rd Connexion Shenzhen Show returns this December as premier multi industry exhibition

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020