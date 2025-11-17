Japan's top image consulting salon R Dresser opens first overseas branch in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Japan's leading image consulting salon R Dresser will open its first overseas branch in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong on November 20, 2025, bringing authentic Japanese personal color, body type, and face type analysis to the city.

Since its establishment in Tokyo in 2020, R Dresser has become Japan's top image consulting brand, serving over 14,000 clients annually across six major cities. The salon helps clients discover their most flattering colors, fashion, and makeup through precise analysis and personalized advice.

Japanese-quality analysis, now in Hong Kong

Located just a one-minute walk from MTR Causeway Bay Station, R Dresser Hong Kong offers the same premium consulting experience as its Japan salons — in English, Chinese, and Japanese.

Key Services:

16-type Personal Color Analysis

Face Type and Body Type Analysis

Cosmetic color testing and coordination advice

Pair and group consultations available

Aftercare follow-up sessions included

Service fees start from HK$1,700.

Website: https://hkg.rina-ogawa.com/