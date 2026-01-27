Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Innovent Gains FDA Fast Track for Cancer Drug

January 27, 2026 | 14:25
(0) user say
The biopharmaceutical company received expedited development designation from American regulators for its trispecific antibody treating relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma patients.

SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. ("Innovent") (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes high-quality medicines for the treatment of oncologic, autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic, ophthalmologic, and other major diseases, announced that its anti-GPRC5D/BCMA/CD3 tri-specific antibody IBI3003 has received Fast Track Designation (FTD) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This designation applies to the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, (R/R MM) in patients who have received four or more lines of previous anti-myeloma therapies, that include at least a proteasome inhibitor (PI), an immunomodulatory drug (IMiD), and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody.

IBI3003 was discovered and developed using Innovent's proprietary Sanbody® platform and its development is being advanced globally. IBI3003 is currently undergoing a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma in China and Australia, and there are plans to initiate a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in the United States imminently.

Clinical data presented at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting on December 7, 2025[Link], demonstrated a tolerable safety profile and promising efficacy signals for IBI3003 in patients who had failed ≥2 prior lines of myeloma therapy:

  • Thirty-nine patients with R/R MM who had previously received at least a PI, an IMiD, and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody were treated with IBI3003 at dose levels ranging from 0.1 μg/kg to 800 μg/kg and underwent at least one tumor assessment after baseline. As of the data cutoff date of November 7, 2025, the median follow-up duration was 3.25 months (range: 0.4–7.4), and the median treatment duration was 12.14 weeks (range: 1.0–33.0).
  • Among patients treated at doses ≥120 μg/kg (n=24), the overall response rate (ORR) was 83.3%, including 4 stringent complete responses (sCR), 7 very good partial responses (VGPR), and 9 partial responses (PR). In this cohort, the ORR was 80% among 10 patients with extramedullary disease (EMD) and 77.8% among 9 patients previously treated with BCMA- and/or GPRC5D-directed therapies. Among patients who achieved complete response or better, the minimal residual disease (MRD) negativity rate was 100% (n=4), as assessed by validated next generation sequencing, with a threshold of 10-5, performed at a central laboratory.
  • All cases of cytokine release syndrome (CRS) were Grade 1-2, with only 2 cases of Grade 1-2 immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS) reported. Most treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) related to GPRC5D targeting, including those affecting the oral cavity, skin, and nails, were Grade 1–2, with two patients experiencing Grade 3 rash.

Dr. Hui Zhou, Chief R&D Officer of Oncology in Innovent, stated, "IBI3003 monotherapy has demonstrated encouraging efficacy and a favorable safety profile in R/R MM patients who had received three or more prior lines of therapy. Notably, meaningful clinical activity was observed even in high-risk patients with EMD or those previously treated with anti-BCMA and/or GPRC5D-targeted therapies, highlighting IBI3003's potential to address key unmet needs. Its overall manageable safety profile further supports continued investigation and the potential for durable survival benefit. The Fast Track Designation granted by the U.S. FDA represents an important milestone in the global development of IBI3003, and we look forward to further evaluating its potential to benefit patients worldwide."

Fast Track Designation is intended to facilitate the development and expedite the review of drugs that treat serious conditions and address unmet medical needs. Programs granted FTD benefit from more frequent interactions with the FDA, which may accelerate clinical development and regulatory review.

By PR Newswire

Innovent Biologics

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Innovent cancer drug

Related Contents

Innovent wins FDA nod, launches lung-cancer race

Innovent wins FDA nod, launches lung-cancer race

Innovent Wins FDA IND Approval for Oral GLP-1R Agonist IBI3032

Innovent Wins FDA IND Approval for Oral GLP-1R Agonist IBI3032

Innovent begins phase 3 GLORY-OSA trial for mazdutide in China

Innovent begins phase 3 GLORY-OSA trial for mazdutide in China

Innovent updates IBI363 data in advanced lung cancer at ASCO

Innovent updates IBI363 data in advanced lung cancer at ASCO

Innovent presents updated IBI363 data in colorectal cancer at ASCO 2025

Innovent presents updated IBI363 data in colorectal cancer at ASCO 2025

Innovent to Present Promising Phase 2 Data for Breakthrough Eye Drug IBI302 at ARVO 2025

Innovent to Present Promising Phase 2 Data for Breakthrough Eye Drug IBI302 at ARVO 2025

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

KPS Capital to Buy Novacel Controlling Stake

KPS Capital to Buy Novacel Controlling Stake

Ping An Earns Brand Finance Global Recognition

Ping An Earns Brand Finance Global Recognition

Dun Bradstreet Backs HKMA Digital Trade Report

Dun Bradstreet Backs HKMA Digital Trade Report

Linnovate Marks Decade with Brand Refresh

Linnovate Marks Decade with Brand Refresh

Dimora Medical Tops Amazon Wound Dressing Sales

Dimora Medical Tops Amazon Wound Dressing Sales

Quarter of Japanese Consumers Eye Internet Provider Switch

Quarter of Japanese Consumers Eye Internet Provider Switch

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Haiphong steps up supporting industry ecosystem efforts

Haiphong steps up supporting industry ecosystem efforts

Vietnam highlighted in best alternative study abroad destinations

Vietnam highlighted in best alternative study abroad destinations

KPS Capital to Buy Novacel Controlling Stake

KPS Capital to Buy Novacel Controlling Stake

Ping An Earns Brand Finance Global Recognition

Ping An Earns Brand Finance Global Recognition

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020