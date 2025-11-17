Infinity FA highlights competitive benefits' critical role in talent retention

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 November 2025 - The workplace is undergoing a seismic shift as employees' expectations and priorities continue to evolve. Infinity Financial Advisory (Infinity FA) has been actively monitoring these developments through its ongoing collaborations with corporate partners, HR leaders, and financial advisors. This work reflects the firm's commitment to providing organizations with timely insights into the changing dynamics of today's workforce. From emerging trends such as "quiet quitting" to "rage applying," businesses are being challenged as never before to foster loyalty, engagement, and long-term satisfaction among employees.



Findings from Infinity FA's touchpoints consistently reveal a common theme: employees are no longer motivated by compensation alone. Instead, they are seeking meaningful, future-focused benefits designed to enhance their overall wellbeing and support their long-term goals. In today's environment, where mental well-being, self-care, and personal development have taken center stage, companies must offer more than just financial incentives to stay competitive in the rapidly changing labor market.



Ng Jian Da, Senior Group Financial Services Director at Affinity Group, a group representing Infinity Financial Advisory, has seen firsthand how the right employee benefits can make a life-changing difference.



"Today's job seekers are looking beyond salary—they want to know if their company truly cares about their well-being," Jian Da shared. "And it's not just about attracting talent; the right benefits foster long-term loyalty and protect your people when it matters most."



In one case, a young employee battling depression was declined for individual insurance. Fortunately, she was covered under her company's group insurance policy, which included a Medical History Disregarded (MHD) clause—giving her access to protection without being penalized for her condition.



In another instance, an employee was diagnosed with cancer while still employed and had no personal insurance. Upon leaving the company, he would have been uninsurable. Fortunately, the insurer offered a Group Leaver Option, which Jian Da had advised the employer to make known and available. This allowed the employee to convert his group coverage into a personal plan without medical underwriting—providing crucial peace of mind at a difficult time.



Beyond critical illness protection, Jian Da has also helped companies implement plans that support mental wellness, which is becoming an increasingly important pillar in today's workforce. "Some insurers now offer access to counsellors, psychologists, even psychiatrists under group plans," he noted. "These aren't just perks—they're essential lifelines."



One employee, going through a rough patch, was able to quietly access therapy through the insurer's confidential helpline. "She didn't need to go through HR or get approvals. That's the kind of silent support that builds trust and retention," Jian Da said.



"These are the real stories behind the policies," he concluded. "When done right, employee benefits aren't just expenses—they're one of the strongest investments a company can make in its people."



Addressing the Shift in Workplace Culture

In May 2023, Singapore's Health Minister Ong Ye Kung underscored the importance of self-care, fitness, and wellness in corporate environments, calling on companies to reintroduce programs that support these priorities. Infinity FA has been a key collaborator for numerous corporations, helping them design and implement customized Employee Benefits programs aligned with these goals.



"Competitive employee benefits are no longer a nice-to-have—they're a strategic necessity," said Jian Da. "By focusing on self-care and wellness, companies are not only meeting the needs of their employees but also strengthening their organizational resilience and reputation as employers of choice."



Impactful Solutions for Modern Workforces

Infinity FA has been instrumental in helping companies develop benefits programs that suit the unique needs of their workforce. These programs go beyond the standard, incorporating elements such as:

Comprehensive Wellness Plans: Including mental health support, stress management resources, and fitness subsidies.

Lifestyle Benefits: Flexible work arrangements, personal development allowances, and corporate discounts.

Healthcare Support: Enhanced insurance plans, preventive care options, and outpatient services tailored to employees' needs.

By implementing a wellness-focused benefits program designed in collaboration with Infinity FA, companies can expect to see an increase in employee satisfaction scores, along with improved retention rates.



Looking Ahead

As workplace expectations continue to evolve, companies must adapt to the needs of their workforce to remain competitive. Through its expertise in crafting bespoke Employee Benefits solutions, Infinity FA is helping businesses turn this challenge into an opportunity.



By investing in their employees' well-being, companies not only enhance loyalty but also position themselves for sustainable growth in an increasingly complex labor market.

