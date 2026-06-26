Inaugural ATEX Malaysia 2026 opens at MITEC to reinforce regional textile hub status

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural Apparel & Textile Exhibition Malaysia (ATEX Malaysia 2026) was officially inaugurated yesterday at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), reinforcing Malaysia's growing role as a regional hub for apparel and textile manufacturing, sourcing and innovation amid evolving global supply chains.

Yang Amat Mulia Hajah Sharifah Khatreena Nuraniah Jamalullail, Anakanda Duli Yang Teramat Mulia Raja Muda Perlis, together with S. Jai Shankar, Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Export Acceleration) of the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), H.E. Manjurul Karim Khan Chowdhury, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Malaysia, representatives from Kaizer Exhibitions & Conferences Sdn Bhd, MyCEB and industry associations, officiate the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the opening of the inaugural Apparel & Textile Exhibition Malaysia (ATEX Malaysia 2026) at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), Kuala Lumpur, on 25 June 2026.

The exhibition comes as Malaysia's Apparel and Clothing Accessories sector continues its strong growth momentum. According to the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), the industry recorded RM18.24 billion in total trade in 2025, representing an 8.3% increase over the previous year. Exports rose 6.2% to RM6.88 billion, while exports for the period of January to May 2026 surged 27.8%, reflecting growing international confidence in Malaysia's manufacturing capabilities and export competitiveness.

Held from 25–27 June 2026, ATEX Malaysia 2026 is organised by Kaizer Exhibitions & Conferences Sdn Bhd, endorsed by the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), supported by the Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB), and supported with key industry partners including the Malaysia Textile Manufacturers Association (MTMA), MyFashion Chamber, Persatuan Usahawan Wawasan Wanita Malaysia (WAWASANITA), Persatuan Pencinta Tekstil Malaysia (CITRA) and the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers & Exporters Association (BKMEA).

The opening ceremony was graced by the presence of Yang Amat Mulia Hajah Sharifah Khatreena Nuraniah Jamalullail, Anakanda Duli Yang Teramat Mulia Raja Muda Perlis, and officiated by S. Jai Shankar, Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Export Acceleration) of the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE). The ceremony was also attended by H.E. Manjurul Karim Khan Chowdhury, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Malaysia; Mohammad Isa Abdul Halim, Director of Engagement & Market Intelligence of the Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB); Ms. Belle Yam, Managing Director of Kaizer Exhibitions & Conferences Sdn Bhd; representatives from the Malaysia Textile Manufacturers Association (MTMA), MyFashion Chamber, Persatuan Usahawan Wawasan Wanita Malaysia (WAWASANITA), Persatuan Pencinta Tekstil Malaysia (CITRA), the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers & Exporters Association (BKMEA), as well as ambassadors, industry leaders, exhibitors and buyers from across the region.

Occupying more than 4,212 square metres of exhibition space, ATEX Malaysia 2026 brings together 79 exhibiting companies from Malaysia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia and Japan, serving as a regional business platform connecting manufacturers, suppliers, buyers, sourcing professionals and technology providers across the textile and apparel value chain.

Positioned as the region's one-stop sourcing platform for the apparel and textile industry, ATEX Malaysia 2026 enables businesses to discover new suppliers, explore advanced manufacturing technologies, exchange market insights and establish strategic partnerships that support regional supply chain development and international trade.

International participation is among the exhibition's key highlights, featuring exhibitors and country delegations from Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan and Malaysia. Together, they showcase the latest innovations in manufacturing, textile technologies, sustainable production and fashion solutions while strengthening regional supply chain connectivity and cross-border business collaboration.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, S. Jai Shankar highlighted Malaysia's growing attractiveness as an international sourcing destination amid evolving global supply chains.

"Global trade dynamics are creating new opportunities for Malaysia. International businesses are increasingly recognising Malaysia as a strategic partner and gateway to Southeast Asia. Platforms such as ATEX play an important role in connecting Malaysian businesses with global buyers while accelerating innovation, sustainability and export growth across the textile and apparel sector."

Jai Shankar added that Malaysia's textile and apparel industry continues to evolve beyond traditional manufacturing by embracing automation, sustainable production and higher-value design capabilities. This transformation is supported by strong international partnerships and globally recognised Malaysian brands, creating greater opportunities for exporters, manufacturers and investors.

Andy Poh, Business Development Manager of Kaizer Exhibitions & Conferences Sdn Bhd, said:

"ATEX Malaysia is designed to be the region's one-stop sourcing platform for the apparel and textile industry. We look forward to connecting global exhibitors and buyers, fostering new partnerships, and supporting the continued growth of Malaysia's textile and apparel ecosystem."

Representing one of the exhibition's key international delegations, H.E. Manjurul Karim Khan Chowdhury, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Malaysia, said ATEX Malaysia 2026 provides an important platform to deepen regional trade cooperation and strengthen supply chain partnerships between Bangladesh and Malaysia.

"Bangladesh has long been a reliable partner in global apparel and textile supply chains. At ATEX 2026, we have identified strong business potential across ready-made garments, knitwear and apparel products. We have demonstrated competitive quality, cost-efficiency and readiness to meet the requirements of Malaysian and regional buyers. We are confident these strengths will encourage greater sourcing from Bangladesh and promote joint ventures through deeper supplier-buyer relationships that benefit both Bangladesh and Malaysia."

Looking ahead, H.E. Manjurul Karim Khan Chowdhury said the Bangladesh High Commission remains committed to expanding collaboration with Malaysian industry and government stakeholders.

"Building on the connections forged at ATEX 2026, Bangladesh looks forward to intensified collaboration with Malaysian industry and government partners. We will pursue targeted buyer missions to Bangladesh and facilitate B2B matchmaking. The High Commission stands ready to support the organisation of a Bangladesh–Malaysia Textile Forum in Kuala Lumpur, making it easier for Malaysian buyers to source from Bangladesh while helping our businesses expand access to regional markets."

Business matching sessions, networking programmes and knowledge-sharing activities are taking place throughout the exhibition, providing exhibitors and buyers with opportunities to establish new partnerships, strengthen regional supply chains and explore cross-border sourcing and investment opportunities.

Throughout the three-day exhibition, visitors can explore the latest innovations in apparel manufacturing, textile machinery, automation, sustainable production, technical textiles, fabrics, printing technologies, fashion accessories, home textiles and digital manufacturing solutions while participating in networking sessions designed to connect manufacturers, suppliers, buyers and brand owners from across the region.

As the exhibition continues through 27 June 2026, ATEX Malaysia 2026 provides a platform for industry stakeholders to explore new technologies, exchange market insights and strengthen regional business collaboration, further reinforcing Malaysia's position as a leading apparel and textile manufacturing, sourcing and trade hub in Southeast Asia.