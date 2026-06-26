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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

CISCE Healthy Life Chain draws 100-plus firms across medical technology and wellness

June 26, 2026 | 10:32
(0) user say
The Fourth China International Supply Chain Expo has opened its Healthy Life Chain section, bringing together more than 100 leading companies across medical technology, quality living, and heritage wellness to showcase digital healthcare supply chain innovation.

BEIJING, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fourth China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) has opened its Healthy Life Chain section, drawing more than 100 leading companies across three core zones—Medical Technology, Quality Living, and Heritage Wellness. Together, they present digital and intelligent health solutions spanning the entire human lifecycle.

In high-end medical equipment, global players GE Healthcare and Siemens Healthineers are demonstrating their full "China-for-China" R&D and manufacturing capabilities, while AstraZeneca is featuring an AI-powered drug discovery platform. Chinese innovators are also taking center stage: BGI has unveiled a human genome foundation model; Longwood Valley is presenting a domestically produced orthopedic surgical robot; and Hainan Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone is showcasing its fast-track medical device program. Chinese and foreign medical technologies are advancing in parallel, pushing precision diagnostics and treatment to new levels.

In the consumer health space, Procter & Gamble, L'Oréal, Panasonic, and Starbucks are demonstrating how digital intelligence and sustainable practices are being woven into their supply chains. AI is compressing design cycles for cosmetic packaging. Magnetic-levitation conveyors and embodied-intelligence robotics are operating in smart warehouses. Starbucks is connecting its supply chain directly to coffee farms in Yunnan province, creating full traceability for sustainably sourced beans—from soil to cup.

Meanwhile, Chinese TCM and heritage wellness brands are accelerating their global expansion. Guangzhou Phar. Holdings is building overseas industrial ecosystems, while Xin Bao Tang and Zhendong Pharmaceutical are vertically integrating the entire supply chain for authentic herbs. Also on display: a new wave of AI-driven diagnostic tools, including smart pulse-taking devices and intelligent moxibustion units. These innovations bridge Eastern and Western medicine—digitizing traditional practices to make them more measurable, reproducible, and scalable for global markets.

In addition, China State Construction is showcasing its green and intelligent building technologies, including a low-carbon temporary pavilion that was prefabricated and assembled in just 128 days. The structure integrates eco-friendly building materials with smart energy-monitoring systems, setting a benchmark for healthy and sustainable built environments.

From prenatal care to healthy aging, the Healthy Life Chain presents a complete health ecosystem. Featuring multinationals' local commitment, domestic brands' tech innovations, TCM's digital revival, and smart green living, it connects the global health supply chain and offers practical, real‑world health solutions for people at every stage of life.

By PR Newswire

China International Supply Chain Expo

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
CISCE China International Supply Chain Expo Healthy Life Chain medical technology

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