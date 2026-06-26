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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

ITC reaffirms Voltage Energy's right to supply trunk bus solutions in US market

June 26, 2026 | 09:57
(0) user say
The International Trade Commission has again validated Voltage Energy's right to supply next-generation trunk bus solutions to domestic US customers, clearing continued market access for the company.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Voltage Energy Group ("Voltage Energy"), a leading solar and clean energy solutions provider founded in North Carolina, today announced that the U.S. International Trade Commission ("ITC") has issued a final determination confirming that its next-generation trunk bus solutions ("LYNX PLUS") do not infringe the patents of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. ("Shoals") asserted in its second ITC case against Voltage Energy.

This critical ruling allows Voltage Energy to continue serving domestic customers, including solar developers and EPCs, by ensuring uninterrupted access to its trunk bus solutions for projects nationwide. It also rejects Shoals' efforts to exclude Voltage Energy's trunk bus solutions from the market and stifle competition.

"Today's decision is a victory for Voltage Energy and reinforces fair competition and reliable access to innovative energy solutions for the domestic solar industry and its customers," said Li Wang, CEO of Voltage Energy. "Voltage Energy independently developed its trunk bus solutions and will continue to innovate. The solar industry depends on open and fair competition, not efforts to eliminate competitors through litigation and unfair business practices."

This latest ruling follows a series of favorable outcomes for Voltage Energy in related proceedings. Last January, the ITC found no violation and terminated Shoals' first ITC investigation, which Shoals had initiated in May 2023 and in which it wrongly accused Voltage Energy's products of infringing three patents. During that first ITC case, Shoals sought new patents, which were issued in June 2024 and were later asserted in Shoals' second ITC case and district court complaint against Voltage Energy in January 2025.

Following a recent bench trial, the district court found that Shoals violated an agreement prohibiting its ITC counsel's involvement in obtaining those new patents.

Voltage Energy appreciates the court's validation of those concerns, as well as the Court's recognition that Shoals should not unfairly benefit from that violation, which accelerated Shoals obtaining those patents. Voltage Energy stands behind its trunk bus solutions, which were independently developed before Shoals obtained the asserted patents, and will continue to defend its innovations, including its latest LYNX PLUS solution, which the ITC confirmed does not infringe the 375/376 patents.

While related legal matters remain ongoing, Voltage Energy respects valid intellectual property rights and remains committed to competing with integrity, investing in innovation, and delivering dependable, forward-looking solutions to customers.

Learn more at the company's new website, www.voltageenergy.com.

By PR Newswire

Voltage Energy Group

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TagTag:
Voltage Energy ITC Voltage Energy Group International Trade Commission

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