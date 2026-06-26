Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

NextRise 2026 concludes in Seoul as Asia's leading startup fair after two-day run

June 26, 2026 | 10:49
(0) user say
The Korea International Trade Association and Korea Development Bank successfully concluded NextRise 2026 at COEX in Seoul on 18 to 19 June, reaffirming the event's status as Asia's leading startup fair.

SEOUL, South Korea, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Korea International Trade Association (KITA) and Korea Development Bank (KDB) successfully wrapped up NextRise 2026, Seoul, Asia's leading startup fair, at COEX in Samseong-dong, Seoul, after a two-day run from June 18 to 19, 2026.

This year's exhibition featured the largest startup showcase in the event's history, with more than 540 Korean and international startups, including around 140 overseas startups from 30 countries. Participating companies presented new technologies through booth exhibitions, while 23 global corporates, including LG, CJ, Hanwha Aerospace, Google Cloud, and Renault, joined the fair to explore collaboration with startups.

The 1-on-1 business meetup program, one of Asia's largest of its kind, held more than 4,000 consultations across over 170 booths, connecting startups with major global corporates, investors, and venture ecosystem partners to identify concrete business cooperation and investment opportunities.

The conference program shared global trends and practical insights through more than 60 expert sessions on future strategic industries, including AI, Biotechnology, Creative Industry, and defence, as well as strategies for startups seeking overseas expansion. Major sessions included OpenAI Head of Startups Marc Manara on the next era of AI, MIT Institute Professor and Moderna co-founder Robert Langer on bio innovation, CJ CheilJedang's Hee-jun Lee on sustainable K-Food growth, and KAIST Professor Man-Ki Kim on applications of dual-use technologies.

NextRise 2026 also introduced new on-site programs designed to broaden participation in the venture ecosystem, including experience zones where visitors could see technologies from future unicorn candidates, such as humanoid robots, AI drones, and Security, as well as startup and job-fair programs and 1-on-1 recruitment meetups connecting startups with young AI developers.

A total of 32 startups were named honorees of the NextRise 2026 Awards, as detailed below:

  • Top Innovator Prize went to MangoBoost (AI infrastructure) and AmtixBio (Bio/Healthcare).
  • Next Innovator Prize was awarded to MakinaRocks (Physical AI), EverEx (Digital healthcare), I.T.Science (Defense/Aerospace), CSO (Space technology), ROBROS (Humanoid robotics), IMT (Digital healthcare), BEI (Battery technology), and JJ&COMPANIES (Maritime decarbonization).
  • Rise Innovator Prize recipients included Qunova Computing (Quantum/HPC), WithPoints (Robotics automation), EYL Inc. (Quantum security), Shutagen (Physical AI/Manufacturing), GoLe Robotics (Construction robotics), Hurotics (Wearable robotics), LSCM (Advanced materials), and Stellarvision (Satellite data intelligence).
  • International Innovator Prize / Global Innovator Prize honored Ionic Wind (Thermal technology), Ti Intelligence (Brain-computer interface), Chosen Digital (EV energy software), BIKI (Agrifood tech), N&E Innovations (Sustainable materials), ArbaLabs (Edge AI), AVITA (AI avatars/Physical AI), Inziv (Semiconductor inspection), BUYCO (Logistics SaaS), Hybrid Lidar Systems AG (LiDAR sensors), LetinAR (AR optics), Asteromorph (Scientific AI), Wert Intelligence (Patent AI), and Noah's Farm (Food AI).

An official from the Korea International Trade Association (KITA) stated, "At this critical juncture of major transformation, where AI is changing our way of life and industrial paradigms, the role of startups with innovative technologies is more important than ever," adding, "KITA will actively support these innovations so that they can transcend barriers between the national government, industries, and companies and lead to tangible results."

By PR Newswire

Korea International Trade Association

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
NextRise NextRise 2026 Startup Fair Seoul Asia Leading Startup

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Westwell deploys AI-powered autonomous freight to upgrade cross-border logistics efficiency

Westwell deploys AI-powered autonomous freight to upgrade cross-border logistics efficiency

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

HKRITA signs MoU with Jeanologia and Looptworks to build circular textile ecosystem

HKRITA signs MoU with Jeanologia and Looptworks to build circular textile ecosystem

Pulsar becomes first APAC-headquartered Amazon Leo reseller for commercial maritime

Pulsar becomes first APAC-headquartered Amazon Leo reseller for commercial maritime

Westwell deploys AI-powered autonomous freight to upgrade cross-border logistics efficiency

Westwell deploys AI-powered autonomous freight to upgrade cross-border logistics efficiency

NextRise 2026 concludes in Seoul as Asia's leading startup fair after two-day run

NextRise 2026 concludes in Seoul as Asia's leading startup fair after two-day run

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020