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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Pylontech launches 6.4MWh PyOcean storage system with proprietary 601Ah cells

June 26, 2026 | 09:52
(0) user say
Pylontech (688063.SH) has unveiled PyOcean at Intersolar Europe, a utility-scale energy storage platform delivering 6.4MWh capacity powered by the company's self-developed 601Ah battery cells.

MUNICH, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pylontech (688063.SH), a leading global energy storage system provider, unveiled its new utility-scale energy storage solution, PyOcean, at Intersolar Europe. The platform introduces two configurations: a 6.4MWh system powered by Pylontech's self-developed 601Ah LFP cells and a 6.26MWh system equipped with 588Ah cells. The launch demonstrates Pylontech's integrated capabilities spanning battery cell development and system integration, while marking another important step in the company's expansion into the utility-scale energy storage market.

Pylontech Unveils PyOcean, a 6.4MWh Energy Storage System Powered by Self-Developed 601Ah Cells
Pylontech unveils 6.4MWh Utility-scale ESS

PyOcean is designed to maximize operational efficiency and long-term asset value across a wide range of application scenarios. The 6.4MWh (0.25P) system is optimized for renewable co-location, energy shifting, capacity-value projects, and evening peak delivery, while the 6.26MWh (0.5P) system is engineered for standalone BESS, grid-side flexibility, peak-shaving and other high-frequency cycling applications.

Powered by Pylontech's self-developed large-format battery cells, the new systems deliver higher energy density and greater project efficiency. The 6.4MWh system integrates 601Ah cells with an energy density of up to 426Wh/L, enabling more energy capacity within a standard 20-foot container while reducing land use, infrastructure requirements, and overall project costs. PyOcean also features a factory pre-assembled design for faster deployment, comprehensive multi-layer safety protection from cell to system level, and intelligent operation supported by Local Energy Management System, helping customers maximize asset performance throughout the project lifecycle.

While Pylontech is widely recognized as a global leader in residential energy storage, the company has been rapidly expanding its footprint in commercial and utility-scale applications. Over the past year, Pylontech has successfully delivered multiple large projects, including a 400MWh utility-scale energy storage project in Ningxia and an 80MWh project in Jiangsu, China. Its large-scale project capabilities are also reflected in its inclusion on BloombergNEF's Tier 1 Energy Storage Manufacturer list.

With 17 years of expertise in the industry, Pylontech continues to strengthen its capabilities by expanding its global service network. To date, Pylontech has established 9 overseas subsidiaries and 25 localized service centers worldwide, providing localized technical support and project lifecycle services across major energy storage markets.

"We are committed to delivering reliable and efficient energy storage solutions for diverse applications while working closely with our partners to build a more resilient and sustainable energy future," said a spokesperson for Pylontech.

Website: https://en.pylontech.com.cn/?lan=en

By PR Newswire

Pylontech

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TagTag:
Pylontech PyOcean energy storage system Pylontech utilityscale ESS PyOcean storage solution

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