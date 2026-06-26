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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

CStone grants Arrotex exclusive rights to commercialise Sugemalimab in Australia, New Zealand

June 26, 2026 | 09:47
(0) user say
CStone Pharmaceuticals (HKEX: 2616) has signed an exclusive commercialisation agreement with Arrotex, granting rights to its oncology therapy Sugemalimab across the Australia and New Zealand markets.

SUZHOU, China, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CStone Pharmaceuticals ("CStone," HKEX: 2616), an innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of therapies for oncology, immunology, inflammation, and other key disease areas, today announced that it has entered into an exclusive commercialization agreement with Arrotex Pharmaceuticals Pty Ltd ("Arrotex"), a core pharmaceutical commercialization platform of DBG Health ("DBG"), Australia's largest diversified healthcare group, for the commercialization of sugemalimab in Australia and New Zealand.

Under the terms of the agreement, CStone will receive an upfront payment from Arrotex and is eligible for additional regulatory and commercial milestone payments. CStone will supply sugemalimab to Arrotex and recognize a profit share arrangement.

Arrotex will hold exclusive commercialization rights for sugemalimab in Australia and New Zealand across all approved and future indications, including stage III and IV non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), gastric cancer (GC), esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC), and extranodal NK/T-cell lymphoma (ENKTL), subject to regulatory approval by Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA). Arrotex will be responsible for regulatory submissions and commercialization activities in the licensed territory.

Dr. Jason Yang, CEO, President of R&D, and Executive Director at CStone, stated: "This agreement with Arrotex marks another milestone in the global commercialization of sugemalimab, successfully extending its commercialization reach into the Oceania region. Australia and New Zealand are well-established pharmaceutical markets with regulatory frameworks closely aligned with those of the EU and US. As the core commercialization platform of DBG, Arrotex's commercialization infrastructure and established pharmacy network position is well placed to support the introduction of sugemalimab in these markets. Building on sugemalimab's existing approvals in the EU and the UK for stage III and IV NSCLC, this collaboration provides a clear and efficient regulatory pathway for Australia and New Zealand. This milestone brings sugemalimab's global commercial footprint to five strategic partnerships, covering over 60 countries and regions across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and Oceania."

Dennis Bastas, Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer of DBG Health, the parent company of Arrotex Pharmaceuticals, said: "We are excited to be partnering with CStone to bring this innovative therapy to Australia and New Zealand. This partnership enables early commercial planning for CStone's product while bringing together two organisations with a shared commitment to improving outcomes for people affected by cancer." Mr Bastas added, "Arrotex's deep expertise in regulatory engagement, market access, and distribution across Australia and New Zealand – combined with CStone's strong development capabilities – positions us well to accelerate access to this important new treatment for patients across multiple indications."

For more information about CStone, please visit: www.cstonepharma.com.

By PR Newswire

CStone Pharmaceuticals

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TagTag:
CStone CStone Pharmaceuticals Commercialisation agreement Arrotex Oncology therapy Sugemalimab

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