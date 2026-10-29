Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

IMDA and NUH launch public healthcare open innovation partnership

October 29, 2026 | 15:04
(0) user say
Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority partners with National University Hospital to launch their first open innovation platform project addressing operational hospital challenges.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and the National University Hospital (NUH), through its Kent Ridge Office of Innovation (KROI), have signed a Memorandum of Intent (MOI), marking IMDA's first Open Innovation Platform (OIP) partnership with a public healthcare institution. The partnership aims to accelerate healthcare innovation by connecting real-world challenges faced by healthcare professionals with technology innovators who can develop and test practical solutions.

Established in April 2024, KROI works closely with clinical and operational teams across NUH to identify areas where innovation can enhance care delivery, patient experience and operational efficiency. This partnership brings together NUH's clinical and operational expertise with IMDA's OIP network of approximately 21,000 innovators and solution providers, including startups, technology firms, and research institutions. It also supports Singapore's National AI Strategy (NAIS) to drive AI innovation and adoption in key sectors such as healthcare.

Turning healthcare challenges into practical solutions

By focusing on needs identified by healthcare professionals rather than technology alone, NUH can tap on the expertise across the OIP network to identify, evaluate and pilot promising solutions that address its priority healthcare challenges and make a meaningful difference to patients and healthcare staff in a real-world hospital setting. The MOI has already seen the launch of its first healthcare-themed innovation challenge seeking AI-enabled solutions to help identify fall hazards in patients' homes earlier and at scale, with Calls for Applications (CFAs) closing in November 2026.

Since its launch in 2018, IMDA's OIP has facilitated more than 450 innovation challenges and supported over S$25 million in prize funding, helping organisations tap external technology expertise to address business and operational needs.

Dr Ling Zheng Jye, Head of the Kent Ridge Office of Innovation, said: "Healthcare innovation is most impactful when it addresses real needs on the ground. Through the Open Innovation Platform, we can engage a broad community of innovators to tackle challenges identified by our clinicians and operational teams, creating new opportunities to develop and test solutions that can benefit both patients and healthcare professionals."

Alvin Kang, Director of Innovation at IMDA, said: "In support of Singapore's National AI Strategy, we are bringing IMDA's open innovation capabilities into healthcare, and creating opportunities for technology companies to apply their expertise to real clinical and operational challenges. By working with NUH through our Open Innovation Platform, we want to help turn promising innovations into practical solutions that can improve healthcare delivery."

A foundation for future collaboration

The IMDA-NUH partnership builds on KROI's broader efforts to strengthen ties across Singapore's innovation ecosystem. These include collaborations with organisations such as the National University of Singapore and academic publisher Elsevier, as well as the launch of the NUH Innovation Hub earlier this year, which supports the development, evaluation and implementation of staff-led innovations, including MedBot, NUH's AI-powered virtual pharmacy assistant.

Building on this momentum, NUH plans to launch innovation challenges on IMDA's OIP in March, July and October each year. These regular challenge calls will provide opportunities for technology innovators to develop and pilot solutions in response to priority areas identified by the hospital, thereby creating additional avenues for collaboration between healthcare providers and industry.

For more information, visit www.nuh.com.sg

By PR Newswire

National University Hospital (NUH)

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
IMDA and NUH healthcare Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA National University Hospital (NUH

Related Contents

Breakthroughs in radiotherapy technology and new drugs for breast cancer treatment

Breakthroughs in radiotherapy technology and new drugs for breast cancer treatment

BloodCounts launches healthcare project utilizing artificial intelligence for blood tests

BloodCounts launches healthcare project utilizing artificial intelligence for blood tests

Breast cancer awareness push gains

Breast cancer awareness push gains

Roche Pharma Vietnam and Bright Future Fund launch 'Joining Hands for Her' 2026

Roche Pharma Vietnam and Bright Future Fund launch 'Joining Hands for Her' 2026

Roche Pharma Vietnam turns economic ties into patient impact

Roche Pharma Vietnam turns economic ties into patient impact

Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital signs MoU with Novartis Vietnam

Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital signs MoU with Novartis Vietnam

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Jacobi Strategies launches AI investment management platform for institutional clients

Jacobi Strategies launches AI investment management platform for institutional clients

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

More than $13 billion in projects approved at AEF 2026

More than $13 billion in projects approved at AEF 2026

Securities firms face diverging profits in Q3 amid weak liquidity

Securities firms face diverging profits in Q3 amid weak liquidity

Vietnam seeks deeper role in emerging global value chains

Vietnam seeks deeper role in emerging global value chains

Roland Berger expert outlines ways to mobilise capital for growth

Roland Berger expert outlines ways to mobilise capital for growth

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020