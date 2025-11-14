Corporate

Humansa and Andermatt unveil world first East-meets-West longevity wellness destination

November 14, 2025 | 11:29
(0) user say
Humansa and Andermatt Swiss Alps have unveiled Humansa at The Chedi Andermatt, a world-first East-meets-West longevity wellness destination combining Asian and European health philosophies.

ANDERMATT, SWITZERLAND / HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 November 2025 - In a landmark collaboration that redefines the future of wellness, Humansa, Asia's leading longevity brand, partners with Andermatt Swiss Alps AG to launch "Humansa at The Chedi Andermatt", a pioneering East-meets-West longevity destination set in the heart of the Andermatt, Switzerland. Opening later this year, this world-first concept combines AI-empowered longevity assessment, precision optimization, and refined Asian therapies within the tranquil elegance of Switzerland's most celebrated alpine resort.

Press photo


A New Standard in Longevity Travel
"Humansa at The Chedi Andermatt ushers in a new era of longevity travel — where AI-empowered assessment and thoughtful optimization meet the world's most elegant alpine setting," said Don So, CEO of Humansa. "It's a natural next step from our foundation in Humansa, uniting longevity science with Alpine hospitality. Humansa Suisse health programs emphasize what matters most — clarity through precise assessment, tailored care plans, and measurable progress delivered with discretion and care. Humansa Suisse health programs focus on what matters most — precise assessment, personalized care plans, and measurable progress delivered with discretion and care. This launch is the first chapter in what we envision as a deep and enduring partnership with Andermatt Swiss Alps, setting a new global standard together."

Nestled amid the dramatic peaks of the Swiss Alps, this new wellness longevity hub is designed for discerning travelers seeking evidence-based vitality in an environment that blends scientific sophistication, cultural depth, and natural beauty.

Where East Meets West — The Art and Science of Longevity
At its core, Humansa at The Chedi Andermatt embodies the philosophy of East-meets-West wellbeing — a seamless union of ancient Asian healing wisdom and modern scientific innovation. Guests experience Humansa's hallmark approach: AI-empowered diagnostics and longevity planning, paired with restorative Asian treatments and Swiss-crafted serenity.

"The Chedi Andermatt stands for Asian grace in a Swiss alpine home," said Mr. Jörg Arnold, the General Manager at The Chedi Andermatt. "Our partnership with Humansa enriches our wellness portfolio, creating a first-in-market offering that elevates the guest experience to an unprecedented level. Together, we are shaping a new dimension of health and longevity — one that harmonizes precision and presence, performance and peace. We are thrilled to embark on this journey with Humansa and look forward to growing this partnership for years to come"

Introducing Longevity Journeys from Asia to the Alps
Building on its strong foundation in Hong Kong and across Asia, Humansa will introduce Longevity Tours to Andermatt — curated health journeys that guide clients from their personalized programs in Asia to immersive renewal in the Swiss Alps.

These experiences enable Humansa's members to continue their data-backed wellness optimization in a pristine Alpine environment, combining advanced diagnostics with mountain air, nature therapy, and world-class hospitality.

This cross-continental model reflects Humansa's mission to deliver seamless, measurable longevity — where science, culture, and environment converge to support lifelong vitality.

Alpine Serenity, Measurable Vitality
From ski season to summer summits, Humansa's integrated programs deliver personalized pathways to peak performance, faster recovery, and enduring resilience. Each stay is complemented by Michelin-caliber longevity cuisine, designed to nourish cellular health and accelerate results.

Every detail — from expert-led therapies and mindfulness sessions to alpine-inspired restoration — reflects a commitment to holistic rejuvenation, where wellness is both measurable and deeply felt.

To make this pioneering approach accessible, a range of first-in-market programs will be introduced. These include an exclusive Longevity Day Pass for an immersive introduction, bespoke longevity stays for profound, personalized transformation, and curated weekend getaway programs designed for impactful rejuvenation.

A Destination for Global Wellness Seekers
For families pursuing exclusive health outcomes, travelers seeking purposeful renewal, or Humansa clients continuing their optimization journeys, Humansa at The Chedi Andermatt offers a sanctuary where science meets soul.

From Hong Kong's dynamic energy to Switzerland's serene altitude, this partnership symbolizes the beginning of a new global movement — one built on a long-term commitment to merge cultural intelligence, medical precision, and timeless serenity to redefine how we experience longevity.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Humansa Health Ltd.

