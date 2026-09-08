HSX market capitalisation gains 7.55 per cent in August

According to August market statistics, at the close of trading on August 28, the benchmark VN-Index stood at 1,832.12 points, while the VNAllshare and VN30 reached 1,863.41 points and 1,982.96 points, respectively.

All three major indices increased from the previous month, with gains of 5.55 per cent, 5.71 per cent and 5.92 per cent, respectively.

VNAllshare is a broad Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HSX), index covering all eligible listed stocks, providing a wider measure of market performance, whereas VN30 is an index tracking the 30 largest and most liquid stocks listed on HSX, representing the market’s leading companies.

Photo: baodautu.vn

Also in August, nine sector indices on the HSX rose compared with July.

The strongest gains were recorded by the IT sector index, the consumer discretionary sector index and the real estate sector index, which increased 9.06 per cent, 8.95 per cent and 6.87 per cent, respectively.

In contrast, only the healthcare sector index declined, falling 1.25 per cent.

In terms of market liquidity, the stock market recorded total trading volume of more than 13.50 billion shares in August, with total trading value reaching $13.87 billion.

Average daily trading volume stood at more than 675 million shares, while average daily trading value exceeded $693.44 million. Trading volume and value thus declined 2.29 per cent and 2.23 per cent, respectively, from July.

For covered warrants (CW), total trading volume exceeded 1.29 billion CWs, with total trading value reaching more than $38.44 million. Average daily trading volume stood at 64.6 million CWs, while average daily trading value exceeded $1.92 million.

Compared with July, trading volume increased 22.17 per cent and trading value rose 14.51 per cent.

Meanwhile, liquidity in exchange-traded fund (ETF) certificates declined. Total trading volume exceeded 28.57 million ETF certificates, with total trading value reaching $32.83 million. Average daily trading volume of ETF certificates stood at more than 1.4 million, while average daily trading value exceeded $1.64 million.

Trading volume and average trading value thus fell 17.03 per cent and 17.73 per cent, respectively, from the previous month.

In August, the total trading value of foreign investors reached more than $3.17 billion, accounting for 11.44 per cent of total market trading value, with average daily trading value exceeding $158.6 million. Foreign investors were net sellers during the month, with net selling value exceeding $69.7 million.

As of August 28, HSX had 756 listed and traded securities, comprising 405 stocks, three closed-end fund certificates, 20 ETF certificates and 328 covered warrants.

The total volume of listed securities exceeded 232.16 billion securities, with the total value of listed securities reaching $92 billion.

Stock market capitalisation on HSX exceeded $353.6 billion, up 7.55 per cent from July and equivalent to 68.84 per cent of 2025 GDP, accounting for more than 94.89 per cent of the total market capitalisation of listed stocks nationwide.

HSE currently has 52 companies with market capitalisation of more than $1 billion, including four companies with market capitalisation exceeding $10 billion, namely Vingroup JSC, Vinhomes JSC, Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam, and Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam.

MarketVector Vietnam Local Index adds three new stocks The MarketVector Vietnam Local Index has included Masan Consumer, VPS Securities, and VPBank Securities in its latest quarterly review.

Masan High-Tech Materials plans HSX listing Masan High-Tech Materials has released documents for its 2026 AGM, slated to take place in Hanoi on April 16.

MSR shares woo investors ahead of HSX listing Masan Group Corporation on May 13 announced the successful sale of nearly 22 million shares in its subsidiary Masan High-Tech Materials.