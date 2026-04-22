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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

HKeyBio launches first primate model for skin disease research

April 22, 2026 | 10:35
(0) user say
The biotechnology company developed a non-human primate system for hidradenitis suppurativa enabling more clinically relevant drug testing.

BOSTON and SUZHOU, China, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HKeybio Tech., a global leader in non-human primate (NHP) experimental animal model research and development, today announced the official launch of the world's first NHP Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS) model, based on over ten years of research and development involving more than 200 NHP subjects. This model exhibits clinical characteristics highly consistent with human patients, with a clinical correlation rate exceeding 95%, filling a critical gap in the field of dermatology and chronic inflammatory disease research. According to recent market analysis by Grand View Research, the global HS therapeutics market is projected to reach $1.8 billion by 2030, yet clinical trial success rates remain below 15% due to inadequate preclinical models. The breakthrough is expected to significantly enhance the clinical success rate of innovative HS therapies.

Bridging the Gap: Why Rodent Models Fail in HS Research

Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS) is a chronic, painful, and disfiguring inflammatory skin disease affecting approximately 1-4% of the global population, with over 50 million patients worldwide characterized by recurrent abscesses, nodules, and scarring. The disease carries a significant socioeconomic burden, with annual healthcare costs estimated at $8,000-$15,000 per patient in developed countries. A major obstacle in HS drug discovery has been the lack of suitable animal models.

Historically, researchers relied on rodent models (mice and rats). However, rodents lack sweat glands, which are central to the pathogenesis of HS involving the follicular-interstitial unit and apocrine glands. This fundamental biological difference means that rodent models cannot replicate the complex pathological progression of human HS, leading to a "translational gap" where drugs effective in mice fail to show efficacy in human trials.

Addressing the Pain Point: The Root of Clinical Failures

In recent years, several promising HS drug candidates targeting pathways such as IL-17 and TNF-α have faced setbacks in Phase II or Phase III clinical trials. Industry data from 2018-2024 shows that over 60% of HS drug candidates failed at late-stage clinical trials, representing billions of dollars in lost R&D investment.

"The high failure rate of HS drugs in clinical stages is largely attributed to the absence of animal models with high clinical translational value," stated the Chief Scientist at HKeybio. Dr. Shu, Principal Investigator with over fifteen years of experience in autoimmune disease research. "Without a model that accurately reflects human skin anatomy and immune responses, developers cannot precisely evaluate how a drug interacts with specific structures like dermal tunnels or the complex cytokine microenvironment before moving into human subjects."

A Breakthrough Model: High Clinical and Pathological Consistency

HKeybio's NHP HS model, developed through rigorous proprietary protocols, achieves unprecedented alignment with human clinical features across multiple dimensions:

  • Clinical Presentation: Model animals exhibit skin lesions, pustules, and inflammatory scores that closely mirror the Hurley stages observed in human HS patients, achieving 90% concordance in clinical scoring systems.
  • Pathological Hallmarks: Histological analysis confirms the presence of dermal tunnels, present in 100% of model subjects, a signature feature of human HS that drives neutrophil transepithelial migration and chronic inflammation.
  • Molecular Alignment: mRNA expression profiling shows significant upregulation of key HS-related genes, such as IL-1A: 15.3-fold increase, IL-17B: 12.7-fold increase, TNF: 8.9-fold increase compared to healthy controls, including IL-1A, IL-1B, IL-17B, IL-23A, TNF, IL-6, and the IL-36 family, perfectly matching the cytokine storms observed in clinical cases.
  • Immune Microenvironment: Flow cytometry reveals a sophisticated infiltration of activated T cells, M2 macrophages, neutrophils, and mast cells, consistent with findings published in Journal of Investigative Dermatology (2023) and British Journal of Dermatology (2024), replicating the complex immune landscape of human HS lesions.

Website: www.hkeybio.com

By PR Newswire

HKeyBio

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HKeyBio skin disease

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