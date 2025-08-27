Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

HID drops FIDO keys, scales to millions

August 27, 2025 | 16:54
(0) user say
Passwords tremble as thumb-sized dongles roll out—enterprises queue for one-click Nirvana.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 August 2025 - HID, a global leader in trusted identity and access control solutions, has announced a new line of FIDO-certified credentials—now powered by the new Enterprise Passkey Management (EPM) solution— designed to help organizations deploy and manage passkeys at the enterprise scale. New research from FIDO Alliance shows that while 87% of enterprises are adopting passkeys, nearly half of those that are yet to deploy cite complexity and cost concerns as primary barriers. HID's solution streamlines the shift to passwordless authentication.

This next phase of HID's passwordless authentication roadmap gives enterprises choice, flexibility, and speed to deploy FIDO without compromising user experience or security posture. The expanded portfolio delivers phishing-resistant authentication with enterprise-grade lifecycle management, making scalable passwordless security accessible to organizations of all sizes. The solution works seamlessly across diverse work environments while reducing IT support requirements through centralized visibility and control.

Unlock Enterprise-Grade Passkey Management – at scale

Rolling out FIDO across the enterprise isn't just about secure hardware—it's about control, continuity, and compliance. HID's new subscription-based solution empowers IT and IAM leaders to drive passwordless adoption at scale—securely, efficiently, and with full administrative oversight.

With HID's Enterprise Passkey Management, you can:
  • Remotely initiate and manage provisioning — Issue FIDO credentials on behalf of users to reduce manual effort, end user training requirements and accelerate deployment.
  • Gain full lifecycle visibility — Manage issuance, revocation and audit trails at scale to support compliance and operational efficiency.
Physical access control support

Organizations facing the inefficiencies and complexity of managing physical and logical access separately can now address these challenges with HID's one-card solution. Combining HID's robust physical access control portfolio with FIDO-based, passwordless authentication, the solution enables secure access to both physical spaces and business applications. This unified approach streamlines deployment and management, driving higher workforce productivity and operational efficiency.
  • Seos® FIDO-Enabled Card – Combines Seos physical access technology with phishing-resistant FIDO 2.1 authentication in a secure, single credential.
  • MIFARE DESFire EV3 FIDO-Enabled Card - Integrates advanced DESFire EV3 smart card technology with FIDO 2.1 support for unified access.
"As the line between physical and logical access continues to fade, organizations are increasingly seeking trusted partners to help streamline the credential management across both domains," said Jerry Wang, Head of Physical Access Control Solutions, North APAC at HID. "With our proven strength in trusted identity and access control solutions, we're well-positioned to help organizations make that transition securely and efficiently with HID's one-card solution."

The Seos FIDO-Enabled Card and MIFARE DESFire EV3 FIDO-Enabled Card are now available to order.

For more information, visit the website.

For more information, visit www.hidglobal.com.

By HID

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
HID FIDO adopting passkeys

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Carlsberg Asia deepens Meituan tie with Black Pearl collaboration

Carlsberg Asia deepens Meituan tie with Black Pearl collaboration

Qinghai balances ecological restoration with clean energy goals

Qinghai balances ecological restoration with clean energy goals

Quanzhou extends cultural tourism invite as Silk Road heritage site

Quanzhou extends cultural tourism invite as Silk Road heritage site

No Limits 2026 celebrates inclusion and creativity for all

No Limits 2026 celebrates inclusion and creativity for all

TVBS earns OpenAI validation for 10 billion tokens

TVBS earns OpenAI validation for 10 billion tokens

Skychakra upgrades strategy for cross-border listings and RWA

Skychakra upgrades strategy for cross-border listings and RWA

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020