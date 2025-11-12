Corporate

Hesai Secures Exclusive Lidar Design Wins for Li Auto's New-Generation Assisted Driving Platform

November 12, 2025 | 15:54
(0) user say
Hesai Technology, announced today that it has been selected by Li Auto to supply lidars for all models in its next-generation assisted driving platform.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hesai Technology (Nasdaq: HSAI; HKEX: 2525), the global leader in lidar solutions, announced today that it has been selected by Li Auto to supply lidars for all models in its next-generation assisted driving platform. This includes the "L" Series, "i" Series, and "MEGA". Hesai will continue to provide advanced perception technologies for Li Auto as the exclusive lidar supplier.

Li Auto is a leading new‑energy vehicle manufacturer that designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles, with over 1.46 million vehicles delivered as of October 31st, 2025. Since May 2025, Li Auto has made lidar a standard feature across all new models, further strengthening its commitment to intelligent driving safety.

Since 2021, Hesai and Li Auto have forged a close partnership built on continuous collaboration and innovation, achieving key milestones such as the development and mass production of automotive-grade lidars. Hesai's AT series lidar has empowered the mass production of Li Auto's vehicles with advanced driver-assistance capabilities, enhancing safety across complex driving scenarios.

Looking ahead, Hesai and Li Auto will further deepen their collaboration, accelerating ADAS adoption and bringing safer assisted driving experiences to more users worldwide.

By PR Newswire

Hesai Technology

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Hesai Li Auto Lidar solutions Assisted driving platform New‑energy vehicle

