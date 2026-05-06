Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Harvey launches purpose-built legal agents for practice areas

May 06, 2026 | 10:44
(0) user say
Harvey has introduced purpose-built legal agents designed by lawyers, offering tailored solutions across every major practice area, enhancing efficiency and customisation in legal services.

SYDNEY, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Harvey announced that 500+ use case Agents are live in the platform alongside the company's Agent Builder tool in early access. These pre-built agents cover common legal workflows out of the box while Agent Builder lets firms further tailor these agents into custom agents grounded in their own knowledge, processes, and ways of working. Together, they give organizations a full spectrum of options from immediate deployment to a fully tailored rollout.

The combination of ready-to-use agents, built for and by lawyers and tested against evaluation benchmarks for accuracy and relevance, and robust customization options within Agent Builder means that Harvey can support any legal organization's agentic needs. Whether legal teams are seeking convenience with out-of-the-box use cases or greater flexibility with developing their own text-based agents, they can use Harvey's platform to streamline existing processes and promote more sophisticated agent adoption.

"The legal industry is now well past AI as an assistant and officially in the era of legal agents," said Winston Weinberg, CEO of Harvey. "We wanted every organization globally to be able to chart its own path with agents in Harvey, so we have a deep bench of off-the-shelf agents to choose from and an intuitive agent builder that makes the process of building highly sophisticated agents seamless for law firms and in-house teams alike."

"Harvey agents enable us to complete larger and more complex use cases that AI tools couldn't handle previously," said Simon Newcomb, Partner and Head of AI, Clayton Utz. "They're a genuinely different kind of tool – more like digital colleagues who can perform delegated work. Our lawyers can collaborate with agents applying human creativity in designing solutions, making judgment calls, verifying and accepting accountability for output and using their ability to build trusted client relationships."

"Our agents aren't designed by prompt engineers. They're designed by lawyers who've done the work these agents handle," said Anique Drumright, Chief Product Officer at Harvey. "Now every legal team can do the same: take what makes their practice distinctive and turn it into agents that scale."

Legal teams have created more than 25,000 custom agents on Harvey. New agents are added regularly as lawyers and customers identify emerging use cases. All agents run on Harvey's secure platform, which is trusted by more than 100,000 lawyers across 1,500 organizations.

500 agents and Agent Builder are in early access today, May 5th and will be available to Harvey customers on an ongoing basis over the upcoming months. To learn more visit www.harvey.ai/agents.

By PR Newswire

Harvey

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
harvey legal agents designed tailored solutions

Related Contents

British, Japanese firms join hands for business development

British, Japanese firms join hands for business development

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

SM Investments increases dividends by 31 per cent.

SM Investments increases dividends by 31 per cent.

EcoFlow unveils OCEAN 2 Plus at Smart Energy 2026

EcoFlow unveils OCEAN 2 Plus at Smart Energy 2026

ADX welcomes Morgan Stanley as remote trading member

ADX welcomes Morgan Stanley as remote trading member

Guidepoint launches MCP on Claude for AI research workflows

Guidepoint launches MCP on Claude for AI research workflows

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

IF Brand invests in molecular technology for coconut water purity.

IF Brand invests in molecular technology for coconut water purity.

Micro credentials reshape learning as degrees remain relevant

Micro credentials reshape learning as degrees remain relevant

SEMICON Southeast Asia 2026 launches in Kuala Lumpur

SEMICON Southeast Asia 2026 launches in Kuala Lumpur

TrendAI and Anthropic advance AI vulnerability detection

TrendAI and Anthropic advance AI vulnerability detection

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020