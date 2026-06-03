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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

YY Group invests in NVIDIA Blackwell infrastructure to accelerate workforce AI strategy

June 03, 2026 | 10:48
(0) user say
YY Group Holding has invested in high-performance NVIDIA Blackwell architecture infrastructure to power proprietary LLM fine-tuning, accelerated candidate-to-job matching, and secure offline data experimentation for its vertical workforce AI strategy.

SINGAPORE, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: YYGH) ("YY Group" or the "Company"), an AI-native workforce management platform and integrated facility management (IFM) provider operating across Asia and beyond, today announced a strategic investment in local high-performance hardware featuring NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 GPUs. Built on the cutting-edge NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, this dedicated computing infrastructure will anchor the Company's internal development, fine-tuning, and accelerated deployment of its proprietary, vertical-specific workforce Artificial Intelligence (AI) models.

True workforce AI requires more than generic automation wrapper APIs; it demands domain-specific models trained on high-fidelity operational data and powered by dedicated hardware," said Mike Fu, Chief Executive Officer of YY Group. "By bringing NVIDIA's specialized Tensor Core computing power directly into our internal development pipeline, our engineering teams gain the processing velocity required to fine-tune and test enterprise-grade AI locally. Utilizing the NVIDIA CUDA® ecosystem accelerates our path toward building a more intelligent, scalable, and cost-effective ecosystem for global workforce management."

Localized LLM Customization via NVIDIA CUDA: Accelerating internal experimentation on 7B to 14B parameter open-weight models utilizing QLoRA and advanced optimization techniques, fully optimized for NVIDIA's parallel computing platform to capture regional labor nuances.

NVIDIA TensorRT™ Acceleration for Matching & Reranking: Continuous training and quantization of custom embedding and reranking layers, leveraging NVIDIA TensorRT to maximize semantic search quality and deliver ultra-low latency, context-aware shortlists for enterprise clients.

High-Throughput Local Serving Frameworks: Utilizing state-of-the-art open-source serving engines (such as vLLM) tightly integrated with NVIDIA hardware acceleration to deploy high-throughput, internal API endpoints that integrate seamlessly with YYGH's existing product suites.

By PR Newswire

YY Group Holding Limited

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TagTag:
YY Group NVIDIA Blackwell workforce management platform integrated facility management

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