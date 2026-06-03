HIMSS and SingHealth to co-host APAC health conference in Singapore in August 2026

SINGAPORE, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HIMSS, a mission-driven independent society, global thought leader and advisor, will co-host the 2026 HIMSS APAC Health Conference & Exhibition 23–25 August 2026 in Singapore in strategic partnership with SingHealth, Singapore's largest public group of healthcare institutions.

HIMSS26 APAC will convene senior health system leaders, government ministers, clinicians and technology innovators from across Asia-Pacific and beyond to address the defining challenge of the time: translating AI ambition into scalable, evidence-based impact.

Under the theme "Trust, Intelligence and Agility: Re-engineering APAC Health Systems in the AI Era," the three-day program will combine an exclusive pre-conference CXO AI Summit, two days of main conference plenary and parallel tracks, an exhibition, curated hospital visits and executive networking to create an unparalleled environment for peer exchange, strategic insight and high-value connections.

"Health systems across Asia-Pacific have focused ambition and investment in the deployment of AI tools and capabilities. The global challenge is translating momentum into scalable, system-wide impact," said Hal Wolf, HIMSS President and CEO. "HIMSS26 APAC will bring together leaders, frameworks and real-world evidence to guide health systems through measurable transformation. We are proud to develop this program in close partnership with our APAC Steering committee, comprised of senior healthcare executives and digital health leaders from APAC markets, to deliver the best insights at the conference."

A Strategic Partnership with SingHealth

HIMSS26 APAC is co-hosted with SingHealth, Singapore's largest public healthcare cluster. The partnership reflects Singapore's position as the APAC hub for digital health innovation. Additionally, this partnership connects HIMSS26 APAC delegates directly to the team leading Singapore's national health data strategy, AI governance frameworks and digital maturity programs.

Benedict Tan, Group Chief Digital Strategy Officer and Chief Data Officer at SingHealth and Board Member of HIMSS, will deliver keynotes at both the CXO AI Summit and the main conference opening ceremony. This reflects SingHealth's commitment to inspire other healthcare systems to use AI with trust, transparency and measurable impact.

Three Days of High-Stakes Dialogue

The programme is built around the questions that matter most to health system leaders right now: Is AI ROI the wrong metric? What does a smart hospital look like in the age of AI? And what separates the systems that are scaling innovation from those still experimenting?

The conference opens on 23 August with an invitation-only CXO AI Summit, an executive forum challenging the conventional wisdom on AI return on investment, governance and the foundations of enterprise-scale adoption. The Summit will be anchored by keynotes from Hal Wolf and Benedict Tan, with panel discussions moderated by Dr Anne Snowdon, Chief Scientific Officer of HIMSS, and Tom Leary, HIMSS Senior Vice President and Head of Government Relations. International speakers from health systems from across the Asia-Pacific region will be announced soon.

The main conference on 24–25 August opens with a showcase of excellence in digital maturity before moving into two days of plenary keynotes, executive addresses, government perspectives from across APAC and deep-dive parallel tracks spanning AI digital foundation, clinical AI, operational AI and smart hospitals and intelligent health systems. Senior perspectives from health ministries and leading digital health organisations across South Korea, Australia, Singapore and the broader Asia-Pacific region will be featured throughout.

The programme closes with a cross-industry panel asking what healthcare can learn from other sectors already reshaped by AI, bringing together voices from health technology, clinical leadership and beyond.

Members of the press, potential media partners and podcasters interested in participating in HIMSS26 APAC are invited to email the HIMSS Communications team at press@himss.org for more information.