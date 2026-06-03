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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Billion Watts and Enervest partner on 50MW solar and battery storage expansion in Australia

June 03, 2026 | 10:34
(0) user say
Billion Watts, a subsidiary of Taiwan-listed Billion Electric, has entered into a joint development agreement with Australian energy developer Enervest to develop a 50MW/200MWh portfolio of solar and battery storage projects across New South Wales.

SYDNEY, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Billion Watts, a subsidiary of Billion Electric Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3027), has entered into a joint development agreement with Australian energy developer Enervest to accelerate the development of a 50MW/200MWh portfolio of sub-five MW projects across New South Wales and Victoria.

The portfolio comprises ten strategically located sites connecting to distribution networks to enhance local grid stability, system strength, and resilience. The partners expect all projects to secure development approvals and Offers to Connect by June 2027. Operating within Australia's National Electricity Market (NEM), these assets will drive value through energy arbitrage and Frequency Control Ancillary Services (FCAS), while actively optimizing local network operations.

The partnership leverages the distinct strengths of both companies: Billion Watts will deploy development capital and oversee asset strategy and system integration, while Enervest leads project origination and development. Together, they are positioned to deliver this scalable portfolio efficiently.

Ultimately, this collaboration reflects the rising global demand for distributed energy assets, capitalizing on the advantages of faster network connection pathways and highly diversified revenue models.

Elaine Chen, Director of Billion Watts, said distributed storage is rapidly emerging as a key asset class within modern power systems, offering deployment flexibility and risk diversification that support the development of scalable investment portfolios.

"These assets unlock multiple revenue streams—such as wholesale trading, energy arbitrage, and ancillary services—generating the resilient returns essential for long-term capital allocation. With its mature regulatory framework and stable demand, Australia is a highly attractive market. By collaborating with local partners, we are accelerating our asset deployment to ultimately build a robust, cross-regional energy portfolio platform."

Ross Warby, CEO of Enervest, said the partnership enables a more structured and coordinated expansion of the company's sub-five MW platform, focusing on strategically located sites that deliver measurable value at the distribution level.

"Distribution-connected assets are becoming increasingly important in maintaining local reliability. By developing projects across multiple regions, we are building a repeatable model that supports more efficient portfolio delivery at scale, while delivering certainty and long-term resilience for communities and network operators."

Looking ahead, Billion Watts will continue to deepen its presence in Australia, scaling distributed energy projects to build a portfolio of energy assets with stable, long-term returns.

For more information, please visit www.billionwatts.com.tw/en

To learn more, visit www.enervest.com.au

By PR Newswire

Billion Watts Australia Pty Ltd.

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TagTag:
Billion Watts Billion Watts Australia Enervest partnership Solar battery storage

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