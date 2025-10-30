Hamilton Lane Expands Presence in Taiwan, Launching Evergreen Private Markets Funds

TAIPEI, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading private markets investment firm Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE) today announced its expansion into the Taiwan market with plans to launch evergreen investment vehicles. This strategic move into the private wealth sector builds on Hamilton Lane's 15+ years of experience servicing institutional investors in the region.

The evergreen funds are designed to provide private markets access with a single allocation, monthly or quarterly limited liquidity, low investment minimums and immediate exposure. The Funds will be available to qualified investors, including affluent investors and their wealth advisors in Taiwan.

Taiwanese banks have historically supported Hamilton Lane's evergreen products through their overseas offices across Asia. Building on this momentum, the firm will now partner directly with leading local banks, spanning a broad range of strategies, including credit, infrastructure, secondaries, co-investments, venture capital and Asia-focused investments.

As part of its expansion, Hamilton Lane intends to launch products through both the newly established Kaohsiung Zone of the Asian Asset Management Center and the traditional 2.0 route, further enhancing accessibility and alignment with Taiwan's evolving financial ecosystem.

Shannon Chow, Head of Greater China at Hamilton Lane, commented: "We're excited to deepen our footprint in Taiwan and introduce our evergreen solutions to the market. The launch of these funds underscores our commitment to expanding access for Taiwanese investors and delivering what we believe are attractive investment opportunities for individual investors."

Hamilton Lane's Global Evergreen Platform has $13.8 billion USD in assets under management as of 31 August 2025.