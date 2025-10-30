Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Hamilton Lane Expands Presence in Taiwan, Launching Evergreen Private Markets Funds

October 30, 2025 | 15:22
(0) user say
Leading private markets investment firm Hamilton Lane today announced its expansion into the Taiwan market with plans to launch evergreen investment vehicles.

TAIPEI, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading private markets investment firm Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE) today announced its expansion into the Taiwan market with plans to launch evergreen investment vehicles. This strategic move into the private wealth sector builds on Hamilton Lane's 15+ years of experience servicing institutional investors in the region.

The evergreen funds are designed to provide private markets access with a single allocation, monthly or quarterly limited liquidity, low investment minimums and immediate exposure. The Funds will be available to qualified investors, including affluent investors and their wealth advisors in Taiwan.

Taiwanese banks have historically supported Hamilton Lane's evergreen products through their overseas offices across Asia. Building on this momentum, the firm will now partner directly with leading local banks, spanning a broad range of strategies, including credit, infrastructure, secondaries, co-investments, venture capital and Asia-focused investments.

As part of its expansion, Hamilton Lane intends to launch products through both the newly established Kaohsiung Zone of the Asian Asset Management Center and the traditional 2.0 route, further enhancing accessibility and alignment with Taiwan's evolving financial ecosystem.

Shannon Chow, Head of Greater China at Hamilton Lane, commented: "We're excited to deepen our footprint in Taiwan and introduce our evergreen solutions to the market. The launch of these funds underscores our commitment to expanding access for Taiwanese investors and delivering what we believe are attractive investment opportunities for individual investors."

Hamilton Lane's Global Evergreen Platform has $13.8 billion USD in assets under management as of 31 August 2025.

By PR Newswire

Hamilton Lane

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Hamilton Lane Private Markets Investment Evergreen Investment Vehicles Wealth Advisors

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

OSCAL unveils hybrid storage at All Energy show

OSCAL unveils hybrid storage at All Energy show

ZEISS taps LG Chem for photopolymer security

ZEISS taps LG Chem for photopolymer security

ATMOCE Enters Australia with Advanced Solar Power Generator Solutions

ATMOCE Enters Australia with Advanced Solar Power Generator Solutions

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

OSCAL unveils hybrid storage at All Energy show

OSCAL unveils hybrid storage at All Energy show

ZEISS taps LG Chem for photopolymer security

ZEISS taps LG Chem for photopolymer security

ATMOCE Enters Australia with Advanced Solar Power Generator Solutions

ATMOCE Enters Australia with Advanced Solar Power Generator Solutions

Hamilton Lane Expands Presence in Taiwan, Launching Evergreen Private Markets Funds

Hamilton Lane Expands Presence in Taiwan, Launching Evergreen Private Markets Funds

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020