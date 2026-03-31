HALARA launches first global collaboration with Smiley brand

LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halara, the athleisure brand known for blending comfort with confidence, announces its first-ever global IP collaboration with Smiley®, the iconic global symbol of positivity and self-expression.

The limited-time Spring/Summer Halara | Smiley® collection features 20 versatile styles designed to support all-day comfort, effortless movement, and optimism throughout the collection.

Centered around the campaign tagline "Wear Your Smile," the collection transforms positivity into elevated everyday fashion. Featuring seasonal lavender tones and fresh silhouettes, the drop merges expressive design with Halara's signature feel-good fabrics.

A Collaboration Rooted in Confidence

Halara and Smiley® unite around a shared belief: confidence grows when you look and feel good.

This partnership brings Smiley's globally recognized brand focused on positivity into Halara's modern design language, resulting in wearable pieces that support both physical comfort and personal expression.

The curated collection spans dresses, skirts, matching sets, essentials, and denim-inspired styles. Each piece is engineered with softness, stretch, and structure to transition seamlessly from workdays to weekends.

Signature Halara fabrics featured include:

SoftlyZero™ – Buttery-soft, lightweight comfort

Halara UltraSculpt™ – Sculpting support with smoothing structure

Halara Flex™ Denim – Stretch-infused flexibility with classic denim appeal

The result: trend-forward pieces that hold their shape while delivering lasting comfort.

Trend-Forward, Feel-Good Style

With spring-ready lavender tones leading the palette, the collection captures the mood of the season fresh, optimistic, and easy to style. Designed for versatility, each piece transitions seamlessly from day to night and casual to elevated.

Whether navigating a busy workday, traveling, or meeting friends, Halara | Smiley® delivers confidence that feels as good as it looks.

Limited-Time Availability

"The Halara | Smiley® collaboration celebrates positivity through pieces designed for real life," said Cya Zhang, Partner and Global Brand Growth Lead at Halara. "With a focus on ease, comfort, and movement, the collection allows people to express themselves while feeling relaxed and confident throughout the day.

Lorna Milliken, Chief Marketing Officer, The Smiley Company, comments, "At Smiley, everything we do is about turning positivity into something people can experience in everyday life. Partnering with Halara allows us to translate that spirit into pieces that are designed to move with you and support confidence throughout the day. The 'Wear Your Smile' campaign captures the idea that when comfort, self-expression, and optimism come together, people feel empowered to show up as their best selves."

As Halara's first global IP collaboration, the Halara | Smiley® collection is available for a limited time exclusively at https://www.halara.com/activity/halara-x-smiley.