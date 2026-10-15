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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Guangzhou hosts MetroTrans 2026 rail exhibition at Canton Fair Complex

October 15, 2026 | 14:57
(0) user say
Trade fair organiser MetroTrans scheduled its 2026 urban rail transit conference from November 9 to 11 at the Canton Fair Complex in Guangzhou.

GUANGZHOU, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 October 2026 - MetroTrans 2026 will take place from November 9 to 11 at Area D of the Canton Fair Complex in Guangzhou. As one of the three core professional events of Guangzhou Rail Transit Week 2026 (November 8–13), the exhibition is organized by the China Association of Metros (CAMET) .

MetroTrans 2026

Established in 2015 with the approval of China's Ministry of Commerce, MetroTrans serves as a premier international exhibition and exchange platform for the urban rail transit sector. Over the years, it has attracted more than 1,500 exhibitors worldwide and welcomed over 200,000 professional visits. Spanning a planned exhibition area of 50,000 square meters, this year's edition covers the entire rail transit industry chain and is estimated to convene over 500 exhibitors alongside more than 40,000 trade visitors from over 50 countries and regions across the globe.

The exhibition features six dedicated thematic zones that vertically integrate the entire industry chain: Operations, Maintenance & Existing Line Upgrades; Outdoor Rolling Stock, Vehicle Systems & Equipment Supply Chain; Signaling, Telecommunications & Intelligent Digital Solutions; Infrastructure; Diversified Business Operations; and Talent Education, Scientific Literacy & Study Tours.

During the event, the COMET Guangzhou Annual Meeting 2026, hosted by the Community of Metros (COMET) and organized by Guangzhou Metro, will take place concurrently from November 10 to 13. Managed by Imperial College London and comprising 48 major metro operators worldwide, COMET will convene delegates from 45 member organizations to unveil its annual benchmark findings and advance international technological cooperation as well as standard harmonization. A delegation of senior executives from global metro operators, overseas transit authorities, and industry associations will also travel to China to tour the exhibition and engage in high-level business matchmaking.

The exhibition will also feature a range of interactive public engagement activities, including cultural and creative bazaars, Metro Open Days, and urban rail study tours.

For more information, please visit the official exhibition website
www.metrotrans.com.cn

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By China International Metro Transit Exhibition

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
MetroTrans 2026 Guangzhou Canton Fair Complex

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