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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Canton Fair schedules 700 product launch events in Guangzhou

October 19, 2026 | 16:29
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Organisers of the 140th China Import and Export Fair expanded product debut programming in Guangzhou, hosting over 700 collection launch events across three exhibition phases.

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 140th Canton Fair opened on October 15 and will be held in three phases. Over 700 New Collection events will take place, representing a 15% increase from the previous session. To share these innovations with a broader audience, the fair has introduced a range of initiatives designed to enhance product visibility and facilitate business connections.

Canton Fair New Collection Gallery Debuts

A dedicated Canton Fair New Collection Gallery has been introduced for the first time at the 140th Canton Fair. Located near the high-traffic platform connecting Area A and B, the gallery is divided into three sections: a product display area, a digital interactivity area and a business matching area.

Together, these sections create an integrated platform that combines product showcase and commercial matchmaking. The setup enables buyers and exhibitors to connect more efficiently, supporting on-site trade discussions and demand matching throughout the event.

Exhibition Meets Livestreaming

To help global buyers stay updated on emerging opportunities in real time, the Canton Fair is combining its physical exhibition with livestreaming programs. A series of featured broadcasts will highlight exhibition tours, product demonstrations and new product launches across a wide range of industries.

By extending product showcases beyond the exhibition floor, these livestreams provide international buyers with convenient access to the latest innovations and market trends regardless of their location.

Theme Release Events

The fair also hosts daily New Collection Theme Release events at the central platform between Area A and B. During Phase 1, featured themes include smart living appliances, service robots, low-altitude smart inspection, smart electronics, precision tools and green energy storage. These sessions provide exhibitors with additional opportunities to present newly launched products and engage directly with buyers from around the world.

As the Canton Fair continues to evolve alongside global trade, its expanded launch platforms, digital engagement initiatives and business matching services reflect a growing commitment to helping innovative products gain market exposure and accelerate commercial opportunities. By creating more touchpoints between exhibitors and buyers, the fair is bolstering a 70-year history as a gateway for international business collaboration in China and a leading product innovation showcase.

For more convenient attendance, please click here for pre-registration:
https://buyer.cantonfair.org.cn/register/buyer/email?source_type=16

By PR Newswire

Canton Fair

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Canton Fair events Guangzhou

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