Green Street 2025: Brings Leading REIT Data to Australia, Expands CRE Intelligence

October 14, 2025 | 10:36
(0) user say
Real-time metrics cover fifty ASX trusts, offering property blogs Green Street Australia keywords and platform demo.

SYDNEY, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Street, the leading provider of trusted commercial real estate (CRE) and infrastructure intelligence, predictive analytics, and unbiased insights across North America and Europe— has officially launched its Australian Public Market Research and REIT Data product, bringing unrivalled insights into one of the world's most dynamic real estate markets.

The launch marks the beginning of Green Street's coverage of Australian public REITs, starting with the Retail and Data Centre sectors. Expansion into Industrial, Office, Self-Storage and Diversified, as well as the rollout of Green Street's full private market suite is planned throughout the first half of 2026.

Dubbed the "Lucky Country" Australia benefits from strong macroeconomic tailwinds, with GDP growth outpacing all developed peers. "Australia's REIT market has matured into the second largest globally—after the U.S.—with a market capitalisation of approximately A$130 billion across nearly 40 A-REITs, representing around 6% of the FTSE/EPRA NAREIT Global Index," said Rob Virdee, Head of Research, Australia at Green Street. "Deep, liquid, and increasingly international, it's exactly the kind of market where Green Street's global perspective adds the most value."

Inaugural reports include:

  • Retail Sector: "Striking Gold Down Under"
    • Coverage of six retail REITs representing ~A$44 billion in market cap (~35% of the sector)
    • Retail real estate supply is tightening, with REITs operating at near-full occupancy
  • Data Centre Sector: "Fair Dinkum Hottest Sector"
    • Data centre demand is at an all-time high across APAC; Australia is one of the best positioned countries to capture the wave of new leasing
    • Initiating coverage of two listed, pure-play, development-focused data centre companies amidst the AI gold rush sweeping across Australia

Green Street's research blends public and private market intelligence with significant property-level depth—offering deep analysis into operating fundamentals, valuations, yields, capital market dynamics and investment recommendations—providing a trusted foundation for confident investment decisions.

"This expansion is a pivotal step in our global strategy. We're excited to bring new insights and depth of research to investors and stakeholders across Australia's sophisticated real estate investment landscape," said Cedrik Lachance, Director of Research at Green Street. "We're proud to continue our commitment to delivering high-quality, actionable intelligence wherever the market demands it."

Key Features of the Platform:

  • Unbiased Research: Supporting smarter capital allocation across commercial real estate.
  • Company Analysis Tool: In-depth insights powered by Green Street's trusted REIT valuation model.
  • Detailed NAVs: Analyst-built models designed to strengthen financial analysis and save time.
  • Weekly Pricing Review: Presenting up-to-date financial estimates and valuations with Buy/Hold/Sell recommendations.
  • Proprietary Data: Seamless Excel and API integration for efficient workflow and decision-making.

For more information and to access Green Street's Australian research and data, visit au.greenstreet.com.

By PR Newswire

Green Street

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Green Street Public Market Research Infrastructure Intelligence real estate market

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

