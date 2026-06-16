Generali unveils Redion as new brand for global Care platform encompassing Europ Assistance

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 June 2026 - On Monday 15 June, Generali Group revealed Redion: a new brand for its global Care platform, which brings together the activities of Europ Assistance and Generali Employee Benefits (GEB) under a single identity and offering. Having operated as an integrated entity within Generali Care for nearly three years, Redion is the brand Generali Care deserves — one that honours the extraordinary work already accomplished and makes visible, to the world, what clients and partners have experienced for years. Antoine Parisi, current CEO of Generali CARE Hub, will lead Redion as group CEO.

With more than 12,000 employees, operations in over 190 countries and €5.8 billion in annual business volume (FY 2025), Redion is the world's #1 in employee benefits — following the acquisition of Swiss Life Network earlier in 2026 — and the world's #2 in assistance and travel insurance. The platform serves multinational corporations, global travel companies, financial institutions and their end-customers, delivering services spanning travel insurance, emergency and medical assistance, employee protection (life, disability, accident, medical), health and mobility solutions — as well as global B2B2C programmes and embedded insurance for financial institutions, travel platforms and multinational employers.said:said:Redion is built on the complementary depth of two industry leaders. Europ Assistance, the creator of the global assistance industry now over 60 years ago, has expanded its expertise over time into travel insurance, roadside assistance and personal services. GEB, established in 1966, is the global platform dedicated to the human capital of multinational corporations and, following the acquisition of Swiss Life Network earlier in 2026, the undisputed worldwide leader in employee benefits. Under Redion, these two bodies of expertise are fully unified: one data strategy, pooled AI investment and a single elevated standard across technology and operations — available to every client and partner, across every market.For existing clients and partners, there is complete continuity. Contracts, service teams, phone numbers and SLAs remain unchanged. The brand is new; the commitment is the same one that has been in place for decades.Redion places technology, data and artificial intelligence at the centre of its development — with a dual objective: to significantly improve the speed and quality of services, and to deliver smoother, more personalised experiences. The platform is building its own technological solutions to transform the Care experience in depth, complementing the human expertise and partner networks that have always been at its core. In every critical situation — from medical repatriation to workplace injury — AI supports human decision- making; it does not replace it.Built on two operating values — Excellence and being Easy to work with — Redion embodies Generali Group's ambition to be the world's premier Care partner. That means being Caring, Collaborative, Agile, Reliable and Expert in every interaction, for every client, in every country.Redion is bringing greater clarity and consistency across the Asian markets in which it operates, notably Japan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand. These markets represent key growth priorities, supported by strong local teams and leadership.Since entering these markets, the Group has reinforced its travel solutions, supported by more than 350 local employees.The rebrand reflects Redion's commitment to local decision-making across the full travel protection value chain, combined with global scale and 24/7 care for travelers. It also simplifies regional engagement for both current and prospective partners.said:For more information about Redion, visit:Region Asia: redion.comhttps://www.redion.com/The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.