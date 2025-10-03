Corporate

Geely Riddara RD6 Econ 2025: Electric Pickup Hits Southeast Asia

October 03, 2025 | 15:00
(0) user say
400 km range and V2L power target farmers, giving auto blogs SEA EV keywords and test-drive invite.
HANGZHOU, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 October 2025 - Geely Riddara launches the RD6 Econ all-electric pickup in Laos and the Philippines, with rollouts to Thailand, Malaysia, and Pakistan—Positioned as an economical, dual-use pickup for commercial and personal needs, the RD6 Econ combines outstanding cost efficiency with optimized energy consumption to offer global markets a more sustainable, value-driven choice.

The RD6 "Econ" designation derives from "Economic," reflecting the pickup's core values of being Eco-Friendly, Efficient and Economical. With the five major advantages of "Economy, Power, Loading Capacity , Maneuverability and Safety", this model focuses on commercial scenarios, while taking into account the multi-functional needs of family use. The RD6 Econ completely overturns the pain points of traditional fuel pickups such as high energy consumption, low response, and high maintenance.

Economy — Compared with ICE pickups, the RD6 Econ achieves significantly lower running costs in energy and maintenance, with measured consumption as low as 16.2 kWh/100 km.

Power — With a maximum output of 280 kW and peak torque of 485 N·m, the 4WD system ensures confident performance on rugged climbs.

Loading Capacity — A 1,765 mm truck bed and a 1,235 kg loading capacity meet heavy-duty needs; STC surface treatment adds wear resistance and anti-corrosion protection for high-humidity coastal use.

Maneuverability —A 6.1 m minimum turning radius (0.4 m tighter than mainstream ICE pickups) enhances agility in narrow alleys and work sites, while the exceptionally quiet cabin elevates extended driving comfort.

Safety — An integrated skeleton body (70% high-strength steel; 30,300 N·m/deg body torsional stiffness) and 225 mm ground clearance help withstand potholes, gravel, and site scrapes.

Geely Riddara has been China's No. 1 NEV pickup brand for three consecutive years. This achievement reflects broad user trust and support. Building on this foundation, the RD6 Econ (BEV) and RD6 PHEV establish a "BEV + PHEV" dual-technology lineup that complements existing offerings in Southeast Asia, Latin America and Africa, broadens choice in value-driven commercial segments, and accelerates the electrification of regional commercial pickup markets.

Advancing its "Tech-driven, Scenario-defined" strategy, Geely Riddara pairs this lineup with localized energy and service solutions to reduce energy consumption and optimize total cost of ownership. With the RD6 Econ at its core, Geely Riddara brings better choices to the global commercial pickup market, expanding practical options for fleets and businesses.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Geely

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

