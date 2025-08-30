Corporate

Gamehaus bets $5 M on own shares

August 30, 2025 | 00:30
After a 40 % rally, the board opts for selfies—will gamers hold or cash loot boxes?

SHANGHAI, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gamehaus Holdings Inc. ("Gamehaus" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: GMHS), a technology-driven mobile game publisher, today announced that its Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$5 million of its Class A ordinary shares. The program is effective immediately for a one-year period through August 28, 2026.

Repurchases may be made from time to time through open market transactions at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, in block trades, and/or through other legally permissible means including through the use of trading plans intended to qualify under Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, in accordance with applicable securities laws and other restrictions. The timing and actual amount of repurchases will be determined at the discretion of the Company's management, based on factors including share price, trading volume, market conditions, legal and regulatory requirements, business outlook, and capital allocation priorities. The Company expects to fund repurchases under this program with its existing cash balance and cash generated from operations.

Feng Xie, the Company's founder and chairman, commented: "Authorizing this share repurchase program reflects our balanced approach to capital allocation, investing in long-term growth while also returning value to shareholders. We have a strong balance sheet, ample cash reserves, and a clear pipeline of opportunities, yet we believe our current share price does not fully reflect the strength of our fundamentals or the long-term growth potential of our business and the gaming industry. This program reinforces our confidence in the future of Gamehaus and the enduring bond we share with our global community of players."

By PR Newswire

Gamehaus Holdings Inc.

Gamehaus shares

