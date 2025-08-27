Corporate

Gamehaus sets Sept 9 date for earnings reveal

August 27, 2025 | 17:37
(0) user say
Gamers and investors alike circle the calendar—can the studio level-up revenue again?

SHANGHAI, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gamehaus Holdings Inc. ("Gamehaus" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: GMHS), a technology-driven mobile game publisher, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025, ended June 30, 2025, before the U.S. market opens on September 9, 2025.

The management team of Gamehaus will host a conference call at 08:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Tuesday, September 9, 2025 (08:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. In advance of the conference call, all participants must use the following link to complete the online registration process. Upon registering, each participant will receive access details for this conference including a conference passcode, a unique PIN number (personal access code), dial-in numbers, and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call.

Participant Online Registration: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10202338/ffc8eed540

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.gamehaus.com/.

By PR Newswire

Gamehaus Holdings Inc.

