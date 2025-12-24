Corporate

Gallery360 to expand VR exhibition platform globally focusing on Japan

December 24, 2025 | 13:57
(0) user say
The virtual reality art platform plans significant international growth this year, with the Japanese market as a primary target.

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gallery360, a South Korea–based smart art platform company, said it will accelerate the global expansion of its VR exhibition platform in 2025, with Japan positioned as a key market alongside Singapore and Malaysia.

The company operates a VR exhibition service accessed by users in 116 countries and aims to develop the platform into a global online exhibition infrastructure for artists, cultural institutions, and organizations.

Gallery360's main service, Gallery360 Exhibit, allows users to create VR exhibitions in approximately 10 minutes without specialized technical knowledge. The platform offers more than 50 virtual exhibition spaces, responsive design templates, and built-in functions for invitations, link sharing, and visitor statistics, enabling exhibitions to be viewed online regardless of location.

Each exhibition generates an individual web page and includes features such as digital animations prior to entry, themed virtual spaces, guestbooks, and voting functions. Exhibitions can be shared through unique URLs, with invitations distributed via email or messaging services. The platform provides data on visitor devices, countries, and access times, allowing organizers to analyze exhibition performance.

As of 2025, Gallery360 has supported more than 1,330 exhibition creators, hosted over 2,100 VR exhibitions, and recorded more than 1.7 million visitors, according to the company.

The platform currently supports Korean, English, and Japanese, enabling use across regions and age groups. It has been used for a wide range of content, including fine art, photography, educational programs, and public-sector exhibitions.

Gallery360 has worked with domestic and international partners including UNESCO, Pfizer, World Vision, government agencies, universities, local governments, and cultural institutions. The company holds more than 21 domestic patents related to VR exhibition, artificial intelligence, and artwork management technologies, and has registered trademarks in the United States and China. It has also received multiple industry and government awards and has participated in international technology exhibitions such as MWC Barcelona.

In addition to its software-as-a-service platform, Gallery360 is expanding its business for corporate and institutional clients. These offerings include hybrid online and offline exhibition packages, digital catalogs, group exhibition management tools, and data-based exposure and sponsorship models. The company said these services are being applied not only to art exhibitions but also to education programs, corporate social responsibility activities, and brand-related events.

"Japan has a well-established cultural sector and a high level of digital adoption," said Sally Shin, Chief Executive Officer of Gallery360. "We plan to work with local partners to develop VR exhibition services that complement physical exhibitions and support international cultural exchange."

Gallery360 said its overseas expansion is supported by its selection for a government-backed export support program operated by South Korea's Ministry of Science and ICT and the National IT Industry Promotion Agency.

By PR Newswire

Gallery360

TagTag:
Gallery360 VR exhibition VR exhibition platform japanese market

[Read More]

Latest News

DKSH to acquire Vietnamese healthcare distributor Biomedic

DKSH to acquire Vietnamese healthcare distributor Biomedic

Central Retail refocuses Vietnam strategy with Nguyen Kim exit

Central Retail refocuses Vietnam strategy with Nguyen Kim exit

Coda launches Links for direct to consumer monetization

Coda launches Links for direct to consumer monetization

JULO disburses 1.7 billion dollars in Indonesia over nine years

JULO disburses 1.7 billion dollars in Indonesia over nine years

