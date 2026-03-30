G-AsiaPacific earns three AWS Golden Jacket awards

SUBANG JAYA, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 March 2026 - G-AsiaPacific, a wholly owned subsidiary of K-One Technology Bhd, has announced that three of its employees have earned the AWS Golden Jacket, a rare distinction awarded by Amazon Web Services (AWS).

With this milestone, G-AsiaPacific now has the highest number of AWS Golden Jacket holders among AWS Partners in Malaysia, marking a significant milestone for both the company and the nation’s growing AWS ecosystem. G-AsiaPacific is recognized as one of Malaysia’s most technically accomplished AWS partners, with this milestone reinforcing the depth of expertise behind its AWS Premier Tier Partner and Managed Services Provider (MSP) capabilities.



The AWS Golden Jacket is awarded to professionals who have demonstrated comprehensive mastery across the AWS platform by completing all 12 AWS certifications spanning foundational, associate, professional, and specialty levels. These certifications cover the full breadth of AWS services, including architecture, security, networking, data analytics, AI, DevOps, and machine learning. Globally, only a small number of professionals have achieved this milestone, making the Golden Jacket one of the most prestigious distinctions in the AWS ecosystem.



The three Golden Jacket holders at G-AsiaPacific represent three distinct functions: Business Development, Solution Architecture, and Technical Delivery. This cross-functional representation ensures that AWS mastery is embedded across the customer lifecycle, from strategic advisory and solution design to implementation and ongoing managed services.



“We’re incredibly proud that three of our team members have earned the AWS Golden Jacket,” said Mark Goh, CEO and co-founder of G-AsiaPacific. “This rare achievement reflects not just their individual dedication, but the culture of continuous learning and technical excellence we foster at G-AsiaPacific. It’s a milestone that directly benefits our customers, ensuring every solution we deliver is backed by mastery of AWS.”



As Malaysia’s first AWS Premier Tier Partner, G-AsiaPacific has long played a leading role in advancing cloud adoption and technical capability within the country. The presence of three AWS Golden Jacket holders, combined with its recognition as a global finalist for the 2025 AWS MSP Partner of the Year award, reinforces the company’s ability to deliver secure, scalable, and high-performing AWS environments for enterprises, public sector organisations, and regulated industries.



While deeply rooted in Malaysia, G-AsiaPacific also supports organisations across Southeast Asia, with offices in Indonesia, Singapore, and Vietnam, enabling consistent AWS expertise and managed cloud services for customers expanding across the region.



Through its comprehensive AWS capabilities — spanning cloud migration, modernisation, optimisation, and managed services — G-AsiaPacific continues to help organisations unlock the full value of AWS while maintaining strong governance, reliability, and operational excellence.



https://www.g-asiapac.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.