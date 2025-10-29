Corporate

Foretellix fuses safety toolchain with NVIDIA DRIVE

October 29, 2025 | 15:02
(0) user say
Foretellix today announced the integration of its Foretify Physical AI toolchain with the NVIDIA DRIVE AV platform to enable advanced methods for training, testing, validation, and safety evaluation in autonomous driving development.

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Foretellix today announced the integration of its Foretify Physical AI toolchain with the NVIDIA DRIVE AV platform to enable advanced methods for training, testing, validation, and safety evaluation in autonomous driving development. The integration connects Foretellix's coverage-driven verification and validation capabilities and Synthetic Data Generation (SDG) technology with NVIDIA's end-to-end AV software stack, supporting the industry's progress toward safe L2++, L3, and L4 autonomy.

This milestone expands a relationship that began with NVIDIA's investment in Foretellix's Series C funding, continuing through deep integration of NVIDIA technologies such as NVIDIA Omniverse and NVIDIA Cosmos into the Foretify Physical AI toolchain.

Foretellix delivers the industry's leading Physical AI toolchain for the development of safe autonomous vehicles. Its solution provides comprehensive safety evaluation, coverage-driven verification, and synthetic data generation for training, testing, validation of the AV stack. The Foretellix toolchain validates AI-powered AV stacks against an expansive range of highly realistic driving scenarios and critical edge cases.

AV developers use Foretellix's development toolchain to evaluate autonomous driving scenarios, identifying gaps in performance and safety during development, and generate the scenarios required to efficiently close the gaps. By enabling this rigorous evaluation loop, Foretellix helps ensure that AI for autonomous vehicles is safe for real-world deployment.

"Safety will define the future of Physical AI. We are excited to collaborate with NVIDIA on this mission to make the DRIVE AV end-to-end stack safe by jointly working on the training, validation, evaluation, and coverage essential for large-scale, real-world deployment," said Ziv Binyamini, CEO and Co-Founder at Foretellix.

"Our collaboration with Foretellix integrates complementary technologies to strengthen the safety foundation of the autonomous vehicle industry," said Xinzhou Wu, Vice President, Head of Automotive at NVIDIA. "By combining the NVIDIA DRIVE AV end-to-end stack with Foretellix's Physical AI toolchain for large-scale, scenario-based validation, we're helping advance industry-wide standards for transparency, robustness, and safety. Together, we're enabling NVIDIA developers to design, test, and safely deploy AI-powered vehicles with greater confidence and scale."

For more information, visit www.foretellix.com

By PR Newswire

Foretellix

TagTag:
Foretellix NVIDIA DRIVE AV Foretellix Physical AI Safety evaluation autonomous

