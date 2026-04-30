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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Fifth Binzhou Citywide Reading conference and week kicks off

April 30, 2026 | 10:00
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The city of Binzhou launched its fifth annual reading conference and reading week, promoting literacy and community engagement across the region.

BINZHOU, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 April 2026 - Recently, the Fifth Binzhou Citywide Reading Conference & Reading Week was officially launched at the Qunxing Theater, Binzhou Cultural Center in Shandong Province. Over 300 representatives from across society attended the launch of the week-long event.

Launch Ceremony of the Fifth Binzhou Citywide Reading Conference & Reading Week

Launch Ceremony of the Fifth Binzhou Citywide Reading Conference & Reading Week

The initiative aims to implement the National Reading Promotion Regulations and advance the "Fragrant Binzhou" campaign as part of the city's development framework. A diverse lineup of reading promotion activities has been organized to foster a strong social atmosphere of "loving books, reading good books, and reading thoughtfully."

During the opening ceremony, the organizers released the 2026 Binzhou Citywide Reading promotional video, announced the year's key reading initiatives and recommended booklist, and presented awards for the third "Inheriting Literary Traditions, Reading Wisely in Binzhou" campaign. Throughout the first Citywide Reading Week, the city will host over 100 events, including expert lectures, bookplate exhibitions, reading exchanges, and curated book fairs, to better deliver reading services to the public.

Located in northern Shandong Province, Binzhou is a city steeped in history and rich cultural heritage. This event seeks to further ignite residents' passion for reading, bringing literary culture into everyday life. Moving forward, Binzhou will continue to build its "Fragrant Binzhou" cultural brand, organize more popular reading activities, and develop more accessible, comfortable, and modern reading spaces, so that reading can benefit all residents.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Binzhou Information Office

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Fifth Binzhou Citywide Reading Shandong province

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