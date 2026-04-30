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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Direct Travel launches Avenir across global specialty markets

April 30, 2026 | 13:52
(0) user say
The travel management company rolled out its Avenir platform to specialty markets worldwide, offering tailored corporate travel solutions.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 April 2026 - Direct Travel today announced the expansion of Avenir, its global travel platform, across its specialty market divisions, including Energy, Marine and Mining. Delivered through ATPI's specialist businesses, Avenir provides a single global platform and unified service model for executive and project-based business travel, complementing the company's established sector specific logistics and workforce mobility solutions.

Avenir Tech HotList

Avenir Tech HotList

With this expansion, organizations operating in complex and logistically demanding environments will benefit from a more consistent and scalable approach to business travel, bringing modern infrastructure to corporate travel while continuing to rely on proven specialist solutions for crew and workforce logistics.

A Comprehensive Approach to Specialty Travel
Industries such as energy, marine and mining manage multiple types of travel simultaneously, from large scale workforce and crew movements to executive, commercial and project travel. These needs are fundamentally different and require distinct solutions.

Avenir is designed to support traditional business travel within these sectors, bringing structure and consistency to:
  • Executive leadership travel
  • Commercial and client facing teams
  • Project based and technical specialists
This sits alongside ATPI's established specialist services, which continue to manage:
  • Crew and workforce mobility
  • Offshore and rotational travel
  • Highly customized logistics to remote and complex destinations
Together, this creates a more coordinated and complete travel framework.

Strengthening Sector Expertise with a Modern Business Travel Platform
Avenir enhances ATPI's specialist offerings by introducing a consistent global foundation for business travel, while preserving the depth and specialization of existing solutions.

"Our long-standing leadership in specialty travel is built on deep sector expertise and a strong focus on our customers, and we remain committed to strengthening how we serve these markets," said Christal Bemont, Chief Executive Officer of Direct Travel. "As travel becomes more complex, that foundation becomes even more important. Avenir is an important step forward, giving our customers a more consistent approach to global business travel, combined with the specialized solutions they rely on to support their operations."

Energy
With decades of experience supporting global energy organizations, ATPI delivers specialized travel solutions across offshore, project and executive travel. From complex international operations to high risk environments, the focus is on operational continuity, cost control and the safety and wellbeing of traveling personnel.

Marine
With a long history in maritime travel, ATPI supports global shipping and offshore organizations with highly coordinated travel services. Expertise in crew movements, vessel rotations and global logistics ensures reliable, efficient operations across ports and regions worldwide.

Mining and Other Specialty Markets
In mining and similarly complex sectors, ATPI provides tailored travel management solutions designed for remote operations and workforce mobility. This includes managing fly in fly out schedules, navigating challenging destinations and supporting safe, efficient travel for workers and project teams globally.

Specialist Technology and Capabilities
These sector specific services are supported by ATPI's specialist technology and service capabilities, including Crewhub and Crewlink, which are designed to manage workforce mobility and crew travel at scale.

Improving Visibility and Consistency for Business Travel
While workforce and crew travel remain highly specialized, business travel within these sectors is often managed across fragmented regional systems.

Avenir brings greater consistency by enabling:
  • One global platform for business travel across regions
  • Centralized visibility and governance for travel and finance teams
  • Standardized policies with controlled local flexibility
  • A consistent traveler experience for employees worldwide

The result is better oversight, improved efficiency and a more streamlined experience for business travelers operating within complex global organizations.

https://www.dt.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By ATPI

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Direct Travel Avenir

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