Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

FDA Establishes First MSC Quality Control Protocol

January 26, 2026 | 11:44
(0) user say
American regulators introduced pioneering quality standards for mesenchymal stromal cells, establishing manufacturing and testing benchmarks that could accelerate therapeutic development in regenerative medicine.

TIANJIN, China, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark move for the cell therapy industry, a Device Master File (DMF) describing the first dedicated quality control standard for Mesenchymal Stromal Cells (MSCs) was accepted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The agency's Master File acknowledgement letter, issued on January 9, 2026, incorporates the "Tasly 3P Characterization of MSCs Assay" (MF 32345) into its regulatory framework. This step provides long-sought guidance to ensure the consistent, safe, and effective clinical use of MSCs.

Historically misclassified as stem cells, MSCs have been associated with variable clinical outcomes due to a lack of specific quality benchmarks. The newly recognized " 3P " assay directly addresses this by evaluating three core attributes: Property (cell identity), Purity (freedom from contaminants), and Potency (functional activity). This focus ensures that therapeutic MSC products are accurately defined, devoid of heterogeneous cell populations, and biologically potent. The introduction of the Tasly 3P assay marks a pivotal shift toward normalized characterization of MSCs. It mitigates historical risks such as tumor formation and therapeutic inconsistency while empowering clinicians and patients to verify cell quality before treatment. As the first FDA-recognized protocol of its kind, it establishes a new benchmark for the field and accelerates the transition in regenerative medicine from a stem-cell-centric model to a stromal cell-focused paradigm.

By endorsing a standard that aligns with the modern scientific understanding—that MSCs primarily function via paracrine signaling, not differentiation—the FDA is closing a critical regulatory gap. This alignment with updated International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy guidelines is poised to streamline Investigational New Drug applications, enhance clinical trial reliability, and foster global harmonization in MSC product evaluation.

By PR Newswire

Tasly

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
FDA Mesenchymal Stromal Cells

Related Contents

D3 Bio Gains FDA Clearance for Two Trials

D3 Bio Gains FDA Clearance for Two Trials

GenEditBio gets FDA clearance for in vivo genome editing programme

GenEditBio gets FDA clearance for in vivo genome editing programme

Kazia eyes early FDA talks on brain cancer survival edge

Kazia eyes early FDA talks on brain cancer survival edge

Angel Yeast Wins GRAS Nod, Plans U.S. Protein Tsunami

Angel Yeast Wins GRAS Nod, Plans U.S. Protein Tsunami

Celltrion secures FDA nod for STEQEYMA® pediatric dosing

Celltrion secures FDA nod for STEQEYMA® pediatric dosing

XellSmart gains FDA clearance for three iPSC cell therapies

XellSmart gains FDA clearance for three iPSC cell therapies

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Zhejiang Promotes Tourism at TITF 2026

Zhejiang Promotes Tourism at TITF 2026

Kwoon Chung Bus Complies with Seat Belt Laws

Kwoon Chung Bus Complies with Seat Belt Laws

Baseus Unveils Nomos II Multi-Device Charging Station

Baseus Unveils Nomos II Multi-Device Charging Station

Unitree Issues Sales Data Clarification

Unitree Issues Sales Data Clarification

Domino's China Reaches 1,405 Stores

Domino's China Reaches 1,405 Stores

Art Platform Secures Billion Dollar Listings Commitment

Art Platform Secures Billion Dollar Listings Commitment

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Century Synthetic Fibre inaugurates Unitex factory in Tay Ninh

Century Synthetic Fibre inaugurates Unitex factory in Tay Ninh

Nissha acquires majority stake in Vietnam medical device maker

Nissha acquires majority stake in Vietnam medical device maker

Dachser Outlines 2026 Freight Market Forecast

Dachser Outlines 2026 Freight Market Forecast

AsiaInfo and ABB Launch Embodied Intelligence Lab

AsiaInfo and ABB Launch Embodied Intelligence Lab

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020