D3 Bio Gains FDA Clearance for Two Trials

January 19, 2026 | 11:55
The biotechnology company secured regulatory approval to advance two investigational drug studies, including a phase one trial and a combination therapy study, marking progress in its oncology pipeline.

SHANGHAI, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- D3 Bio, a global clinical‑stage biotechnology company focused on developing transformative oncology therapeutics, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared two Investigational New Drug (IND) applications:

  • D3S‑003 — a KRAS G12D inhibitor — enabling the start of a Phase 1 first‑in‑human clinical trial.
  • A Phase 2 combination trial evaluating D3S‑001 (elisrasib), the Company's next‑generation KRAS G12C inhibitor, in combination with D3S‑002, a selective oral ERK1/2 inhibitor.

D3S‑003 is an orally bioavailable, allele‑specific KRAS G12D inhibitor that targets both the GDP‑bound (OFF) and GTP‑bound (ON) conformations. Preclinical data demonstrate a differentiated, best‑in‑class profile with potent anti‑tumor activity, favorable drug‑like characteristics, and a promising safety margin. With FDA clearance received, D3 Bio will advance D3S‑003 into a Phase 1 first‑in‑human study in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring KRAS G12D mutations.

The newly cleared Phase 2 study will evaluate the combination of D3S‑001 and D3S‑002 in patients with KRAS G12C–mutant non‑small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who have progressed on prior KRAS G12C‑targeted therapies. The trial, expected to begin in the first half of 2026, will investigate safety, pharmacokinetics, and early efficacy signals with the goal of establishing a rational combination strategy to address resistance and deliver more durable benefit in KRAS‑driven cancers.

"We are excited to receive FDA IND clearance for D3S‑003 and to advance a Phase 2 combination clinical trial of elisrasib and D3S‑002," said George Chen, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of D3 Bio. "With D3S‑003, we are bringing a differentiated KRAS G12D inhibitor into the clinic to address one of the most prevalent and challenging KRAS mutations. In parallel, the combination study of elisrasib and D3S‑002 pushes forward our next‑generation KRAS G12C strategy, particularly for patients who have progressed on prior KRAS G12C‑targeted therapies. Together, these milestones underline the momentum of our KRAS franchise and reinforce our commitment to delivering transformative therapies for patients with KRAS‑mutant cancers who urgently need new options."

For more information, please visit www.d3bio.com

By PR Newswire

D3 Bio

TagTag:
D3 Bio FDA

