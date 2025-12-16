Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Enginprime Medical begins first human study of OpusOne heart pump

December 16, 2025 | 11:35
(0) user say
The clinical trial marks a critical milestone for the company's novel cardiac support device.

HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Enginprime Medical Inc ("Enginprime"), an emerging leader in percutaneous ventricular assist device (pVAD) technologies and a Voyagers Capital portfolio company, today announced that its industry leading pVAD, OpusOne™, has entered its first-in-human clinical study at The Second Affiliated Hospital, School of Medicine, Zhejiang University ("SAHZU"). This milestone marks the first clinical evaluation of the device's safety and performance in patients.

PVAD supports the cardiac output via a percutaneously implanted pump, reduces the load of left ventricle, relieves heart failure symptoms, and bridges to transplantation or recovery. It also delivers temporary hemodynamic support during Complex Higher-risk Indicated Patients Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (CHIP PCI) procedures by augmenting cardiac output, preserving organ perfusion, and stabilizing hemodynamics for safe intervention. While over 60,000 pVAD procedures are performed globally each year, no pVAD product has been approved in China yet, underscoring the significant unmet medical need.

OpusOne™ features an ultra-low profile down to 8F, external durable motor placement, and an all-new design of foldable, self-expanding impeller, capable of delivering 4–5 L/min of average flow with peak flows exceeding 7 L/min. Notably, this ultra-compact device integrates invasive blood pressure monitoring and patented perfusion purification system, enabling migration detection alerts while preventing wear particles from entering the patient's body. With high durability, enhanced reliability, OpusOne™ simplifies clinical procedures, improves patient accessibility, and emerges as a highly competitive pVAD - rivaling Abiomed's Impella, Magenta's Elevate, and Supira's pVAD systems.

"Enginprime's OpusOneTM exemplified a promising approach to temporary ventricular support—especially for high-risk patients who can benefit from enhanced hemodynamic stability. Co-developed by the interventional cardiologists and Enginprime, this promising solution is tailored to address unmet clinical needs." said the study's lead investigator Jian'an Wang, MD,PhD, Director of the Cardiac Center at SAHZU. "I am impressed by its ability to achieve high flow with such a low-profile design. OpusOneTM's optimization of access and positioning options increases procedural safety."

Co-investigator of the study, Jun Jiang, MD, PhD, Executive Associate Director of the Department of Cardiology at SAHZU added, "We are pleased to perform the first procedure with OpusOneTM, seeing the patient's chest tightness was significantly alleviated. Its robust initial performance marks a meaningful advancement in circulatory support and great potential for expanding patient eligibility."

"The development of OpusOneTM reflects our mission to bring globally competitive, exceptional performance and high reliability, cost-effective next-generation circulatory support products to patients who need them most," said the CEO of Enginprime. "We look forward to advancing this innovative device rapidly through further clinical validations."

By PR Newswire

Enginprime Medical Inc; Voyagers Capital

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Enginprime Medical Medical begins first Clinical trial milestone

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Emeren Group announces merger completion

Emeren Group announces merger completion

Solidion develops high capacity low cost battery anode

Solidion develops high capacity low cost battery anode

Helsinki highlights 2026 offerings in architecture design and culture

Helsinki highlights 2026 offerings in architecture design and culture

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Emeren Group announces merger completion

Emeren Group announces merger completion

Solidion develops high capacity low cost battery anode

Solidion develops high capacity low cost battery anode

Helsinki highlights 2026 offerings in architecture design and culture

Helsinki highlights 2026 offerings in architecture design and culture

Enginprime Medical begins first human study of OpusOne heart pump

Enginprime Medical begins first human study of OpusOne heart pump

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020